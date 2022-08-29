San Antonio's newest Burger Boy opening in Live Oak this Wednesday

The store is the latest in a rapid expansion for the San Antonio-based company.

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge Burger Boy will open its sixth location Aug. 31. - Photo Courtesy Burger Boy
Photo Courtesy Burger Boy
Burger Boy will open its sixth location Aug. 31.
After much anticipation, mini-empire Burger Boy will on Aug. 31 open its first location outside the city of San Antonio, this one in the suburb of Live Oak.

The Alamo City-based chain's sixth store will be at 8060 Pat Booker Road, near the city’s sole IKEA store. It will open at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, offering gift cards and branded swag to the first customers in line, according to company officials.

The new restaurant is the latest in a brisk expansion, which most recently included a Southside outpost that opened its doors in November.

The new Burger Boy will operate 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a..m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

