San Antonio's newest Burger Boy opening in Live Oak this Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Burger Boy Burger Boy will open its sixth location Aug. 31.

After much anticipation, mini-empire Burger Boy will on Aug. 31 open its first location outside the city of San Antonio, this one in the suburb of Live Oak.The Alamo City-based chain's sixth store will be at 8060 Pat Booker Road, near the city’s sole IKEA store. It will open at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, offering gift cards and branded swag to the first customers in line, according to company officials.The new restaurant is the latest in a brisk expansion, which most recently included a Southside outpost that opened its doors in November.The new Burger Boy will operate 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a..m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.