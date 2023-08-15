LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Dashi Sichuan Kitchen launching late-night menu

The restaurant's Night Snack offerings include grilled-meat skewers, dumplings, spring rolls, garlic pork-belly rolls and more.

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 2:45 pm

Dashi is a spinoff of Chinese eatery Sichuan House.
Instagram / teddyliang_eats
Dashi is a spinoff of Chinese eatery Sichuan House.
Diners in Northeast San Antonio will soon have one more spot to grab late-night eats: Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar.

Starting this Friday, the spot will serve up Sichuanese barbecue and shareable small plates on Friday and Monday nights on a Night Snack menu, available from 9 p.m. until midnight. Among other items, the  offerings include grilled-meat skewers, dumplings, spring rolls and garlic pork-belly rolls as well as a family-style barbecue option.
The after-hours menu also will offer discounts on beer, wine, sake and cocktails such as the Lucky Rabbit Marg, a concoction featuring Casamigos Reposado tequila, triple sec, lime and mango honey.

Night Snack diners can also participate in a rousing game of Mahjong, the Chinese tile-based game of strategy and skill.

Dashi — the well-reviewed spinoff of Chinese eatery Sichuan House — specializes in Sichuan menu items such as wok-seared green beans, cumin lamb chops and mapo tofu. It joins other locally owned businesses in the area that are open until 11 p.m. or later, including Evil Olive, Pizza Italia and Rotana Cafe.

Dashi is located at 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

