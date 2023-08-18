In a Wednesday Instagram post, the owners of the tavern, located at 306 Austin St., just below the western entrance of the Hays Street Bridge, said "certain circumstances" forced the closure. They didn't elaborate on what those were.
The bar will remain open this weekend with Monday scheduled as its final day of operation, according to the post.
Espuelas quietly moved into its space, a former Big Hops tap room, in October 2019. Along with is location near the well-traveled Hays Street Bridge, the bar is known for its eclectic tap offerings, which range from locally produced vanilla sage white tea kombucha to a variety of craft, domestic and import beers.
"While it is a bittersweet farewell, we want to emphasize that the memories we've created together will never fade," the owners said in their Instagram post, which urged patrons to make a final visit. "The laughter, the clinking of glasses, and the warmth of friendship will forever remain etched in our hearts."
The Current reached out to the owners for comment but received no reply by press time.
