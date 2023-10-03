BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's High Street Wine reopens after months-long renovation

The acclaimed wine bar's renovation more than doubled its size.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 3:12 pm

High Street Wine Co. is located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104.
Instagram / highstreetwine
High Street Wine Co. is located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104.
High Street Wine Co. reopened late last week at the Pearl after a three-month closure, welcoming guests to a renovated space that's doubled its size.

Those familiar with the acclaimed wine bar's previous digs will remember its cozy bar seating, sun-kissed patio and wall of bottles from all over the globe. A new seating space anchors the expansion, and it's available for reservations of up to 10 guests, according to Pearl officials. A corner also can be partitioned off with curtains for wine education and private events.

High Street closed for its facelift in July. At the time, Pearl officials said it would likely reopen Sept. 1.

The $300,000 in recent upgrades also extended High Street's bar into a wraparound layout, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records. What's more, the addition created more seating space, a new food prep area and more storage.

New design upgrades include blackened steel and reclaimed wood details along with lush lounge areas, according to details shared online by San Antonio-based architecture firm Card and Co., which oversaw the project. 

The locally owned food and wine destination, located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104, opened in 2016. Last year, it was named a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program, and website Tasting Table ranked it as one of the nation's 20 best wine bars.

High Street's curated beverage program features wine flights, beer and cider. Its kitchen serves up flatbreads, chocolate, conservas and build-your-own charcuterie boards.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

