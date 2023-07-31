LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio’s Hops & Hounds under new ownership, name starting Tuesday

The new owners will operate the dog-friendly spot under the new name Pups & Pals.

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 4:26 pm

Hops & Hounds opened in May of 2020. - Instagram / hopshoundssa
Dog-friendly drinking spot Hops & Hounds will reopen Tuesday as Pups & Pals, according to a late Sunday social media post.

The name and ownership changes come as Hops & Hounds prepares to open its upcoming River North location, according to details posted online.  

“The Jones Maltsberger location will be under new ownership starting Aug 1st as Pups & Pals. We are so happy for the new owners and that the neighborhood will continue to have a great place to bring their pups for food, fun and drinks,” the post read. “This is NOT goodbye, but SEE YOU SOON! Keep following us for updates on River north and beyond!”
In comments, officials with the business also noted that the entertainment schedule in place at Hops & Hounds — which includes trivia, open mic nights and live music — should remain the after the ownership switch.

Hops & Hounds first announced plans for its upcoming River North location in June 2022. The outdoor eatery will feature a kitchen, bar and coffee shop housed in shipping containers located on a 1.5-acre vacant lot at 1123 Avenue B. The spot also will feature an outdoor seating area and a dog park.

The Current reached out to Hops & Hounds for more information on the ownership change, but got no response by press time. Hops & Hounds — soon to be Pups & Pals — is located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

