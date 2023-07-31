San Antonio’s Hops & Hounds under new ownership, name starting Tuesday

The name and ownership changes come as Hops & Hounds prepares to open its upcoming River North location, according to details posted online.
“The Jones Maltsberger location will be under new ownership starting Aug 1st as Pups & Pals. We are so happy for the new owners and that the neighborhood will continue to have a great place to bring their pups for food, fun and drinks,” the post read. “This is NOT goodbye, but SEE YOU SOON! Keep following us for updates on River north and beyond!”
In comments, officials with the business also noted that the entertainment schedule in place at Hops & Hounds — which includes trivia, open mic nights and live music — should remain the after the ownership switch.
Hops & Hounds first announced plans for its upcoming River North location in June 2022. The outdoor eatery will feature a kitchen, bar and coffee shop housed in shipping containers located on a 1.5-acre vacant lot at 1123 Avenue B. The spot also will feature an outdoor seating area and a dog park.
The Current reached out to Hops & Hounds for more information on the ownership change, but got no response by press time. Hops & Hounds — soon to be Pups & Pals — is located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.
