VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's Künstler Brewing to open long-awaited Hemisfair taproom this weekend

Künstler owners Vera and Brent Deckard have been working with Hemisfair since 2021 to repurpose the historic tap room site, which dates to the mid-1880s.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Künstler Tap Haus will open at Hemisfair. - Instagram / kuenstlertaphaus
Instagram / kuenstlertaphaus
Künstler Tap Haus will open at Hemisfair.
San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will open its second location Sunday, pouring its easier-drinking brews from Hemisfair’s historic Pereida House, the Express-News reports.

Künstler owners Vera and Brent Deckard have been working with Hemisfair since 2021 to repurpose the historic home, which dates to the mid-1880s. The new craft beer haven, Künstler Tap Haus, features a stylish wooden bar, small dining room with table seating and a large back porch and patio with easy access to the neighboring Yanaguana Garden, the daily reports.

“It feels fantastic to be here,” Vera Deckard told the Express-News. “We love working with the Hemisfair group. They’ve been very supportive of us.”

The Deckards' second location will primarily serve up the brewery’s lighter, lower ABV brews along with cocktails and wine, the daily reports. Bratwurst, hot dogs and other picnic-worthy fare will comprise the food menu.

Künstler Tap Haus will open Sunday, June 3 at 502 S. Alamo St. in Hemisfair. Past opening day, the brewery’s hours will be 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Bites: Picks Bar, Carriqui and Sweetgreen all making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Stone Oak’s Smashin Crab location will hold a crawfish festival.

Table Talk: Natasha Riffle, partner in new San Antonio bar Chiflada's, wants it to be a community

By Nina Rangel

Chiflada's partners are (from left) Veronica Riffle, Melanie Martinez and Natasha Riffle.

Spooky Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up bar will scare up cocktails in San Antonio next month

By Nina Rangel

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy aims to bring Poe’s most infamous works “off of the page and onto the stage.”

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us