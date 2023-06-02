San Antonio's Künstler Brewing to open long-awaited Hemisfair taproom this weekend

Instagram / kuenstlertaphaus
Künstler Tap Haus will open at Hemisfair.
San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will open its second location Sunday, pouring its easier-drinking brews from Hemisfair’s historic Pereida House, the Express-News reports
.
Künstler owners Vera and Brent Deckard have been working with Hemisfair since 2021
to repurpose the historic home, which dates to the mid-1880s. The new craft beer haven, Künstler Tap Haus, features a stylish wooden bar, small dining room with table seating and a large back porch and patio with easy access to the neighboring Yanaguana Garden, the daily reports.
“It feels fantastic to be here,” Vera Deckard told the Express-News
. “We love working with the Hemisfair group. They’ve been very supportive of us.”
The Deckards' second location will primarily serve up the brewery’s lighter, lower ABV brews along with cocktails and wine, the daily reports. Bratwurst, hot dogs and other picnic-worthy fare will comprise the food menu.
Künstler Tap Haus will open Sunday, June 3 at 502 S. Alamo St. in Hemisfair. Past opening day, the brewery’s hours will be 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
