San Antonio's Leche de Tigre named to Texas Monthly's Best New Restaurants list

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
Leche de Tigre serves up Peruvian sashimi plates and cebiche, as well as dishes such as lomo saltado and tapas.
San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre continues to impress critics
with its Peruvian-inspired eats.
The latest to come under its spell is Texas Monthly
Food Editor Patricia Sharpe, who praised the vibrant Southtown eatery for her magazine’s 2024 Best New Restaurants list
.
For this year’s iteration, Sharpe chronicled her 10 favorite new dining spots along with six honorable mentions. Leche de Tigre clocked in at No. 7 thanks to its enthusiastic approach to its namesake marinade for raw seafood. It was the only San Antonio establishment to make the cut.
“In a small cottage near downtown San Antonio, three brothers are tutoring the curious in the way of tiger’s milk,” Sharpe wrote. “Equal parts metaphor and marinade, leche de tigre is the complex, citrusy potion that gives Peruvian ceviche its distinctive kick.”
Leche de Tigre opened in February 2023, slinging Peruvian sashimi plates, cebiche and lomo saltado — a Peruvian stir fry with a Chinese influence — along with tapas influenced by the South American country's melting-pot cuisine.
Chef Emil Oliva and brothers Axel and Alec — who oversee the kitchen, general operations and the bar program, respectively — were born in Laredo to a Peruvian father and a Mexican mother. When Emil was 11, the family moved to the Peruvian capitol of Lima, an event that Emil said changed the brothers' gastronomical outlook.
This isn’t the first time the Southtown spot has been recognized by Texas Monthly
. Just five months after opening, the magazine touted Leche de Tigre as one of San Antonio's “most compelling new restaurants.”
Leche de Tigre, 318 E. Cevallos St., is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed