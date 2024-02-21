FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre named to Texas Monthly's Best New Restaurants list

The cebichería was the only San Antonio eatery to make the cut.

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 2:38 pm

click to enlarge Leche de Tigre serves up Peruvian sashimi plates and cebiche, as well as dishes such as lomo saltado and tapas. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Leche de Tigre serves up Peruvian sashimi plates and cebiche, as well as dishes such as lomo saltado and tapas.
San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre continues to impress critics with its Peruvian-inspired eats.

The latest to come under its spell is Texas Monthly Food Editor Patricia Sharpe, who praised the vibrant Southtown eatery for her magazine’s 2024 Best New Restaurants list.

For this year’s iteration, Sharpe chronicled her 10 favorite new dining spots along with six honorable mentions. Leche de Tigre clocked in at No. 7 thanks to its enthusiastic approach to its namesake marinade for raw seafood. It was the only San Antonio establishment to make the cut.

“In a small cottage near downtown San Antonio, three brothers are tutoring the curious in the way of tiger’s milk,” Sharpe wrote. “Equal parts metaphor and marinade, leche de tigre is the complex, citrusy potion that gives Peruvian ceviche its distinctive kick.”

Leche de Tigre opened in February 2023, slinging Peruvian sashimi plates, cebiche and lomo saltado — a Peruvian stir fry with a Chinese influence — along with tapas influenced by the South American country's melting-pot cuisine.

Chef Emil Oliva and brothers Axel and Alec — who oversee the kitchen, general operations and the bar program, respectively — were born in Laredo to a Peruvian father and a Mexican mother. When Emil was 11, the family moved to the Peruvian capitol of Lima, an event that Emil said changed the brothers' gastronomical outlook.

This isn’t the first time the Southtown spot has been recognized by Texas Monthly. Just five months after opening, the magazine touted Leche de Tigre as one of San Antonio's “most compelling new restaurants.”

Leche de Tigre, 318 E. Cevallos St., is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

