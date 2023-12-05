San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg to close permanently at year's end

Zepeda shared the news on social media a day after similarly innovative eatery Sari-Sari Supper Club announced it too is scheduled to close. Zepeda cited “rising costs and declining sales” as the reason for the decision to shutter his Medical Center-area restaurant.
“It’s with many emotions we announce the closing of Sangria on the Burg on December 31st,” Zepeda's Instagram post read. “We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve you and for the opportunities serving you has brought upon us.”
The chef urged diners to stop in before the closure to offer staff financial support through the holiday season. He also reminded fans of the importance of supporting small local businesses.
“Please choose the mom and pop over the national brand … We sponsor your kids (sic) teams, our kids go to school with your kids, we greet you when you break bread with your loved ones and we become your friends and neighbors,” he said. “You would be surprised at how much only one more visit to a local business a month would improve our economy.”
Sangria on the Burg opened at 5115 Fredericksburg Road in November 2016, and quickly became known for its Texas-Mexican-Asian fusion fare, hearty brunch offerings and killer flights of its namesake beverage.
Zepeda emerged as a high-profile member of the local culinary community, regularly participating in charity competitions and teaming with other chefs for kitchen takeovers, benefit dinners and festivals. His stock rose further when he appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.
The chef signed off the Instagram post by assuring his fans he’s got something else in the works, which he plans to open next year.
Sangria on the Burg is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
