LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg to close permanently at year's end

Chef-owner Ceasar Zepeda cited 'rising costs and declining sales' as the reason for the closure.

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 9:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sangria on the Burg is known for Texas-Mexican-Asian fusion fare. - Courtesy Photo / Sangria on the Burg
Courtesy Photo / Sangria on the Burg
Sangria on the Burg is known for Texas-Mexican-Asian fusion fare.
San Antonio’s culinary scene was rocked Monday when longtime local chef Ceasar Zepeda revealed that his beloved brunch spot Sangria on the Burg will close Dec. 31.

Zepeda shared the news on social media a day after similarly innovative eatery Sari-Sari Supper Club announced it too is scheduled to close. Zepeda cited “rising costs and declining sales” as the reason for the decision to shutter his Medical Center-area restaurant.

“It’s with many emotions we announce the closing of Sangria on the Burg on December 31st,” Zepeda's Instagram post read. “We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve you and for the opportunities serving you has brought upon us.”

The chef urged diners to stop in before the closure to offer staff financial support through the holiday season. He also reminded fans of the importance of supporting small local businesses.   

“Please choose the mom and pop over the national brand … We sponsor your kids (sic) teams, our kids go to school with your kids, we greet you when you break bread with your loved ones and we become your friends and neighbors,” he said. “You would be surprised at how much only one more visit to a local business a month would improve our economy.”
Sangria on the Burg opened at 5115 Fredericksburg Road in November 2016, and quickly became known for its Texas-Mexican-Asian fusion fare, hearty brunch offerings and killer flights of its namesake beverage.

Zepeda emerged as a high-profile member of the local culinary community, regularly participating in charity competitions and teaming with other chefs for kitchen takeovers, benefit dinners and festivals. His stock rose further when he appeared on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.

The chef signed off the Instagram post by assuring his fans he’s got something else in the works, which he plans to open next year.

Sangria on the Burg is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Supper Club to permanently close Dec. 23

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Supper Club will close permanently Dec. 23.

Three more tenants at San Antonio's Make Ready Market now open for business

By Nina Rangel

Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street.

New Fredericksburg complex will feature satellite of Texas' famous Salt Lick BBQ

By Nina Rangel

The Sycamore development will feature a new location of The Salt Lick BBQ.

Two-day La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio holiday staple La Gran Tamalada will return to downtown's Market Square on Dec. 9-10.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us