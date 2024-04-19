San Antonio's Pharm Table to host 'green dinner’ showcasing area farmers

The dinner will run 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the critically lauded restaurant, located at 611 S. Presa Street, Suite 106. Tickets are $85 and include the three-course meal, a gift box and gratuity. Beverages are available for a la carte purchases. The menu will be entirely dairy and gluten free and includes vegan and non-vegan options, which fall in line with chef-owner Elizabeth Johnson's culinary ethos.
Johnson’s Ayurvedic, plant-forward approach to anti-inflammatory cooking emphasizes eating for one's body type. Her approach has been featured on 60 Minutes and PBS's Samantha Brown’s Places to Love. In 2022, the chef also earned a spot in an esteemed James Beard Foundation dinner series.
This three-course menu is curated by local chef Eddie Barrera and Green Bexar farmers will be on hand to speak about their company’s mission and their rehabilitative approaches to food and cultivation.
