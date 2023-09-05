BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Romanian food celebration Dracula Fest returning to Prospect Hill this fall

Romanian food vendors will serve up traditional eats, and musicians, dancers and storytellers will provide entertainment.

Romanian dancers take the stage at the 2022 iteration of Dracula Fest. - Facebook / The Romanian Festival - Dracula Fest
Fans Eastern European cuisine and Transylvanian lore may want to mark their calendars for this year’s Romanian food celebration, called Dracula Fest. It's scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 14, at Rosedale Park in San Antonio's Prospect Hill neighborhood.

The west-of-downtown park, located at 303 Dartmouth St., will host Romanian food vendors from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., according to a Sept. 2 Facebook post. Cooks will serve made-from-scratch eats such as savarin mini cakes, stuffed cabbage with polenta and sour cream, fried flatbread with toppings and placinta cu brinza, a salty cheese pie.

Artisans also will be on hand to sell Romanian crafts, and guests can dance to folk music from the Balkan county. Those strong of heart can also listen to local storytellers discuss “the historical truth” about Vlad the Impaler, the sadistic Romanian leader thought to have been an inspiration for Count Dracula, according to the event's Facebook page.

Dracula Fest will take place rain or shine. This will be the third time the event has taken place at Rosedale Park.

