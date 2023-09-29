BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Sofia's Pizzeria to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series

The makers of the YouTube show also visited Lucy Cooper's Ice House on their visit to the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 10:26 am

Sofia's Pizzeria, now for its thin-crust pies, has three locations throughout the city.
Courtesy Photo / Sofia’s Pizzeria
Sofia’s Pizzeria, now for its thin-crust pies, has three locations throughout the city.
Turns out YouTube food series America's Best Restaurants was in town this week to visit more than just Lucy Cooper’s Ice House. 

On Thursday, a crew with the series also visited the Sofia's Pizzeria location at 903 E. Bitters Road, Suite 301, for inclusion in the show, according to officials with the three-store San Antonio chain. That same day, the program was taping at Southern comfort food spot Lucy Cooper's.

The first Sofia's Pizzeria, known for its thin-crust pies, opened its doors in 2019. The business has charted a brisk expansion since then, opening a new store in both 2022 and in 2023.

During America's Best Restaurants' swing through SA, it only taped at Sofia's Pizzeria and Lucy Cooper's, according to details on the show's website.

