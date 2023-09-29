San Antonio's Sofia's Pizzeria to be featured on America's Best Restaurants series

On Thursday, a crew with the series also visited the Sofia's Pizzeria location at 903 E. Bitters Road, Suite 301, for inclusion in the show, according to officials with the three-store San Antonio chain. That same day, the program was taping at Southern comfort food spot Lucy Cooper's.
The first Sofia's Pizzeria, known for its thin-crust pies, opened its doors in 2019. The business has charted a brisk expansion since then, opening a new store in both 2022 and in 2023.
