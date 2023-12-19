LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio’s Sukhothai Thai Restaurant relocating Valley Hi Drive location further west

Saturday, Dec. 23, will be the restaurant's last day of business on Valley Hi Drive.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 4:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Sukhothai serves up Thai noodle and rice dishes along with a dozen flavors of bubble tea. - Instagram / sukhothaisa_restaurant
Instagram / sukhothaisa_restaurant
Sukhothai serves up Thai noodle and rice dishes along with a dozen flavors of bubble tea.
Sukhothai Thai Restaurant is taking its Thai comfort food further west.

In a social media post Tuesday, the eatery's owners shared the news that their 410 Valley Hi Drive location will close Dec. 23 ahead of a move to 15082 Potranco Road, Suite 112. The new restaurant is slated to open Jan. 2.

Sukhothai serves Thai noodle and rice dishes along with curries, soups, sweets and a dozen flavors of bubble tea. The mini chain also offers a small menu of Chinese entrees.

Sukhothai also operates locations at 1720 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 210, and 7664 Tezel Road, Suite 105.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service

By Nina Rangel

The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.

Central American chicken chain plans San Antonio expansion

By Nina Rangel

Pollo Campero serves up grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and nuggets.

San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque launching fried chicken concept

By Nina Rangel

Freight Fried Chicken will serve fried chicken tenders and a sandwich, as well as mac and cheese, seasoned fries and more.

San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says

By Nina Rangel

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us