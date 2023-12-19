San Antonio’s Sukhothai Thai Restaurant relocating Valley Hi Drive location further west

Instagram / sukhothaisa_restaurant Sukhothai serves up Thai noodle and rice dishes along with a dozen flavors of bubble tea.

Sukhothai Thai Restaurant is taking its Thai comfort food further west.In a social media post Tuesday, the eatery's owners shared the news that their 410 Valley Hi Drive location will close Dec. 23 ahead of a move to 15082 Potranco Road, Suite 112. The new restaurant is slated to open Jan. 2.Sukhothai serves Thai noodle and rice dishes along with curries, soups, sweets and a dozen flavors of bubble tea. The mini chain also offers a small menu of Chinese entrees.Sukhothai also operates locations at 1720 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 210, and 7664 Tezel Road, Suite 105.