San Antonio's The Beignet Stand to hold grand opening of brick-and-mortar space Wednesday

The French donut kiosk announced in October of last year that it would begin selling its unexpected beignet fillings and sauces — think honey-butter, white chocolate-orange-rum-marmalade and matcha-cherry blossom — in the space that formerly housed Baby Taco Garage.
The new spot, at 8343 Broadway, will be open Wednesday through Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The Beignet Stand team will continue its weekend stint at the Pearl Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
