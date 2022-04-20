San Antonio's The Beignet Stand to hold grand opening of brick-and-mortar space Wednesday

click to enlarge Instagram / thebeignetstand The Beignet Stand will start serving its sweet treats in a brick-and-mortar space today.

Pearl Farmers Market staple The Beignet Stand will start sharing its sweet treats and cafe au lait with the Broadway corridor on Wednesday, April 20.The French donut kiosk announced in October of last year that it would begin selling its unexpected beignet fillings and sauces — think honey-butter, white chocolate-orange-rum-marmalade and matcha-cherry blossom — in the space that formerly housed Baby Taco Garage.The new spot, at 8343 Broadway, will be open Wednesday through Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The Beignet Stand team will continue its weekend stint at the Pearl Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.