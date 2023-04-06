San Antonio's The Lion & Rose British Pub plans comeback near the Dominion

Now, the San Antonio-based brand appears poised for a comeback.
The Lion & Rose plans to build a $2.1 million restaurant at 23330 Interstate 10 West, near the exclusive Dominion neighborhood, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The document lists an October completion date for the project.
The pub's menu will include revised versions of classic British dishes such as shepherd's pie and bangers and mash, online news outlet What Now San Antonio reports. In addition, it will feature 30 beers on tap along with cocktails and wine.
“We think the neighborhood is great — we love the Dominion, we love the people," The Lion & Rose owner Allen Tharp told Now What. "Plus, I-10 has great visibility. We’re really excited about the new location."
The Lion & Rose closed its last remaining outlet at 17627 La Cantera Parkway #103 during the height of the pandemic. City officials ordered the restaurant to cease operations in May 2020, saying it had violated emergency pandemic protocols, according to a MYSA report.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter