San Antonio's The Lion & Rose British Pub plans comeback near the Dominion

The Lion & Rose plans to build a $2.1 million restaurant at 23330 Interstate 10 West, near the exclusive Dominion neighborhood, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The document lists an October completion date for the project.

At one point, The Lion & Rose British Restaurant and Pub chain boasted four Alamo City locations, a number that eventually dwindled to zero.Now, the San Antonio-based brand appears poised for a comeback.The pub's menu will include revised versions of classic British dishes such as shepherd's pie and bangers and mash, online news outlet What Now San Antonio reports . In addition, it will feature 30 beers on tap along with cocktails and wine.





“We think the neighborhood is great — we love the Dominion, we love the people," The Lion & Rose owner Allen Tharp told Now What. "Plus, I-10 has great visibility. We’re really excited about the new location."