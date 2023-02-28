San Antonio's Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill closing Lackland shop, relocating west

The restaurant is taking an 11-mile trek to the Alamo Ranch area.

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop offers up Mediterranean staples such as shawarma and falafel. - Instagram / tripolis_sa
Instagram / tripolis_sa
Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop offers up Mediterranean staples such as shawarma and falafel.
Tuesday is the last day Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop will serve up decadent lamb burgers, falafel and baklava — at least for a while.

The Lackland-area eatery is closing to prepare for a move to the far West Side near SeaWorld San Antonio.

Locally owned Tripoli's announced the closure in a Facebook post, saying that its crew is excited about the move to Alamo Ranch, even if it's bittersweet to close the original location.

“Thank you for 11.5 years as part of D4 and as an extension of the Lackland military family,” the online message read. “These walls have stories for days about world travels, happy moments, baby reveals, pregnancy announcements, memorials, and just serving as a place of peace away from everyone and everything else.”

From its current location at 322 Valley Hi Drive, Tripoli's will make an 11-mile trek to 1726 Alamo Ranch. The owners haven't said when the new location will open. However, they encouraged fans to follow the restaurant on social media for updates.

The new location is will be similar in size to the current property but with an added patio. The owners also plan to offer an expanded menu at the relocated restaurant.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

