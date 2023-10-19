San Antonio's Vista Brewing sets soft opening for East Side taproom this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Vista’s food menu will showcase sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.
Vista Brewing this Saturday will began serving at its east-of-downtown cafe and tap room — a soft opening happening just in time for the kickoff of San Antonio Beer Week
.
The Austin-based craft brewer's new venture, located at 125 Lamar, Suite 106, joins Boxcar Bar, Burleson Beer Yard, juice spot Southwest Elixirs and tropical cocktail oasis La Ruina in the development at the intersection of Lamar and Austin streets.
The cafe will focus on menu items prepared with sustainably and locally sourced ingredients, according to Vista honchos. Among those offerings: burgers made with Akaushi Texas Wagyu beef and fresh salads that will rotate with the seasons.
Meanwhile, the taproom will serve Vista’s award-winning brews, which the business promotes as being made with Texas-grown and -malted grains. Additionally, it will pour Texas wines and ciders and offer a full coffee program.
Vista officials said they also will offer dedicated private event areas, catering menus and community-focused programming.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed