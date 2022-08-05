San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing featured in new book World’s Greatest Beers

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other brews in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers.
No stranger to recognition for both its brews and its social justice initiatives, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has garnered yet another high-profile distinction.
The craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other lagers and ales in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers
, which highlights some of the most remarkable brews being produced around the world.
Weathered Souls' high-alcohol stout was noted not only for its decadent chocolatey notes and medium viscosity but for its philanthropical angle. The brewer raised $4 million in support of social justice reform
via the dark ale, inviting other beer makers to create their own versions using head brewer Marcus Baskerville’s base recipe.
More than 1,400 breweries in 33 countries have participated to date, donating proceeds of their versions to social justice nonprofits in their respective locations.
“This is an amazing accomplishment, and I’m honored that Black Is Beautiful is featured,” Weathered Souls' Baskerville said in a release. “We still have a long ways to go for equity and equality, and I ask everyone to continue to fight the good fight and commit to the long term work.”
World’s Greatest Beers
is a collaboration between eight lauded authors, influencers and industry experts, including award-winning beer journalist John Holl and Lotte Peplow, the Brewers Association's American craft beer ambassador for Europe .
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.