San Diego-based Barrio Dogg now serving 'Chicano comfort food' in San Antonio's Southtown

Barrio Dogg, which originated as a food cart made from a converted 1964 Chevy Impala, is known for specialty hot dogs mounded with spicy toppings.

By on Mon, Apr 8, 2024 at 3:19 pm

San Diego-bawd Barrio Dogg has opened a restaurant in Southtown.
Instagram / folklores_coffee_house and barriodoggsatx
San Diego-bawd Barrio Dogg has opened a restaurant in Southtown.
San Diego-based Barrio Dogg, a purveyor of "Chicano comfort food," is branching out from its Southern California roots into a newly opened spot in Southtown.

The business, known for its specialty hot dogs, has taken over the space at 620 S. Presa St. that previously housed vegetarian haven Señor Veggie, according to an Instagram post. The owners said they're operating in a soft-opening capacity and will hold a May 5 grand opening.

Barrio Dogg originated in 2017 as a food cart created from a 1964 Chevy Impala as a way to pay tribute to lowrider culture, according to the company's website. Its flagship brick-and-mortar location is located in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood, and the company also operates a stall at the Padres' Petco Park.

As its name suggests, Barrio Dogg's speciality is artisan hot dogs loaded with assertive ingredients and nestled in buns baked onsite. Its signature dog, El Xolito, is loaded with mustard and ketchup, grilled onions, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream salsa verde, sriracha aioli, crunchy fried garlic and fresh cilantro. ¡Ay!
Barrio Dogg also offers sides including loaded fries, fideo and nopales salad, all made from family recipes, according to details shared by the company.

Liquid libations include michelada mixes made from scratch, daily revolving aquas frescas and signature cocktails. One such tipple is the La Rosita, the business' take on a Paloma, made with Sabe tequila, lime and pink grapefruit juices, agave nectar and grapefruit-flavored Squirt soda.

Bario Dogg is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

April 3, 2024

