Scooter’s Coffee to open third San Antonio location, this one near Ft. Sam Houston

The new drive-thru coffee spot will open April 5.

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 11:22 am

Scooter's Coffee will open a third San Antonio-area location April 5.
Instagram / scooterscoffee
Scooter’s Coffee will open a third San Antonio-area location April 5.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee will open a third San Antonio-area location April 5, according to company officials.

Known for its menu of espresso-based sippers, hot- and cold-brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, pastries and savory breakfast eats, Scooter's will open its latest SA outpost at 1202 Austin Highway.

On grand opening day, caffeine fiends who subscribe to the Scooter's app can buy one drink to get one free when they order via the app, company officials said.

Born in 1998, Scooter's operates more than 550 locations in 28 U.S. states. So far, San Antonio is home to one location, at Fredericksburg and Prue Roads. There's also a Cibolo outpost in the works, according to the company's website.

The upcoming Austin Highway location will be open 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

March 20, 2024

