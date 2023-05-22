Singhs Vietnamese will open a second location in far Northwest San Antonio

Singhs is working on a $250,000 second location in Northwest San Antonio near the main UTSA campus and Hills and Dales Ice House, state regulatory filings show. Located at 7331 N. Loop 1604 W., the new spot will offer a walk-up window and outdoor seating, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Work on the nearly 1,000-square-foot eatery is expected to finish in October, the filing notes. The site also will operate as a food commissary, according to the documents.
San Antonio-based design firm Cognition Creative shared renderings and a progress photo of the upcoming space on social media late last week.
Known for a vibrant atmosphere, fresh fare and classic tunes spinning on vinyl, flagship Singhs location is at 2803 N St. Mary’s St. The restaurant grew out of a successful mobile kitchen.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter