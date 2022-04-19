Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Stetson Dance Hall, the country bar taking over San Antonio’s old Cooter Browns, will open May 27

The new club will feature multiple bars, a dance floor and patio.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 10:33 am

Stetson Dance Hall will open in the space that housed C&W venue Cooter Browns May 27. - INSTAGRAM / STETSONDANCEHALL
Instagram / stetsondancehall
Stetson Dance Hall will open in the space that housed C&W venue Cooter Browns May 27.
Stetson Dance Hall, San Antonio's latest venue for boot scootin', will open its doors May 27, MySA reports.

The new country and western bar has taken over space that housed Cooter Browns until its October 2020 closure. Stetson's will be helmed by the minds behind other Alamo City nightspots the Hangar, Stetson Bar and Stout House.

Last summer, Stetson Dance Hall co-owner Doug Ackerly said the new club will feature multiple bars, a dance floor and patio — but that’s where the similarities between it and Cooter Browns will end.

“We're basically starting over. There was nothing left from the old tenants, and what was left is unusable, so we're basically demoing the inside 100% and redoing it all," Ackerly told MySA at the time. "It will be a totally different bar.”

Stetson Dance Hall is located at 11881 Bandera Road, next to Stout House. Cooter Browns went out of business during the pandemic, a victim of COVID-forced closures since it didn't have a kitchen or space for food truck parking.

Nina Rangel

