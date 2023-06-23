Taiwan’s 85°C Bakery Café plans San Antonio location near Camp Bullis

Instagram / 85cbakerycafe
85°C Bakery Café's Buena Park, California location.
Get ready to say ni hao
to sweet Taiwanese treats.
Taiwan-based coffee chain 85°C Bakery Café will make its San Antonio debut in November. The store is under development 12710 W I-10, near Camp Bullis, according to a June 19 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
.
The 3,630-square-foot space will churn out coffee brewed with Guatemalan beans at a piping hot 185 degrees Fahrenheit — or 85 degrees Celsius. The chain's creators found that to be the “perfect brewing temperature for espresso coffee,” hence its name, according to its website.
Each 85°C location offers more than 50 varieties of pastries baked in house, including basic coffee shop fare such as Danish pastries and milk breads, according to the company’s online menu
. More adventurous guests can also expect a slew of Taiwanese specialties using ingredients popular in the East Asian country, such as red bean bread, taro puff pastry and ube bread.
The chain's locations also offers savory options such as garlic cheese bread and potato croquettes, the latter of which it describes as chewy bread filled with potato, corn and veggie bacon and covered in breadcrumbs.
85°C operates two Austin-area stores as well as a handful near Dallas and Irving. Construction on the San Antonio shop will begin Aug. 15 and be completed in mid-November, according to the company's state filing.
