VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Taiwan’s 85°C Bakery Café plans San Antonio location near Camp Bullis

Each location offers coffee brewed with Guatemalan beans and more than 50 varieties of pastries baked in house.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
85°C Bakery Café's Buena Park, California location. - Instagram / 85cbakerycafe
Instagram / 85cbakerycafe
85°C Bakery Café's Buena Park, California location.
Get ready to say ni hao to sweet Taiwanese treats.

Taiwan-based coffee chain 85°C Bakery Café will make its San Antonio debut in November. The store is under development 12710 W I-10, near Camp Bullis, according to a June 19 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The 3,630-square-foot space will churn out coffee brewed with Guatemalan beans at a piping hot 185 degrees Fahrenheit — or 85 degrees Celsius. The chain's creators found that to be the “perfect brewing temperature for espresso coffee,” hence its name, according to its website.

Each 85°C location offers more than 50 varieties of pastries baked in house, including basic coffee shop fare such as Danish pastries and milk breads, according to the company’s online menu. More adventurous guests can also expect a slew of Taiwanese specialties using ingredients popular in the East Asian country, such as red bean bread, taro puff pastry and ube bread.

The chain's locations also offers savory options such as garlic cheese bread and potato croquettes, the latter of which it describes as chewy bread filled with potato, corn and veggie bacon and covered in breadcrumbs.

85°C operates two Austin-area stores as well as a handful near Dallas and Irving. Construction on the San Antonio shop will begin Aug. 15 and be completed in mid-November, according to the company's state filing.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi opens new location in nearby Schertz

By Nina Rangel

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is known for its massive sushi boats and its all-you-can-eat pricing.

San Antonio Museum of Art's latest exhibition will feature one-night-only bier garten

By Nina Rangel

SAMA front exterior.

Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business

By Nina Rangel

Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business

Nationally lauded local brunch spot Comfort Cafe opening third San Antonio location in Leon Valley

By Nina Rangel

Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Cafe serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us