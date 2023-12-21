Tastemakers: San Antonio’s 10 most exciting restaurant openings in 2023

click to enlarge
Despite the challenges facing San Antonio’s restaurant scene
this year — inflation and labor shortages among them — the city experienced its share of new openings. As a result, diners gained access to new concepts, cuisines and gathering spots, some of which are likely to be delighting us for years to come.
Here are the 10 bar and restaurant openings of 2023 that made the biggest impressions on us.
Yozora Sake & Wine & Listening Bar
Late this year, the chef behind Shiro Japanese Bistro launched a new izakaya-style restaurant in the Dominion area with a focus on yakitori and crudo dishes as well as thoughtfully curated beer, wine and sake selections. Complemented by tunes played on a custom-built sound system, chef Grey Hwang’s new spot also turned heads by offering umami-packed, dry-aged seafood. 22211 W. I-10, Suite 1111, (210) 218-3925, instagram.com/yozora_satx.
Tokyo Cowboy
Nestled right across the San Antonio River from the historic Bald Cypress some call “Geronimo,” this chic Japanese street-food spot markets itself as a “whisky diner” and features menu items such as Viet-Cajun barbecue prawns and a sukiyaki burger. An array of new brunch offerings includes its Asian-inspired take on chicken and waffles. Many who come for the eats end up staying for the inventive Japanese whisky-based cocktails. 135 E. Commerce St., (210) 305-7075, tokyocowboytx.com.
Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba
Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba opened its doors in November, taking over the nearly hidden space previously occupied by Fonda Nostra Bistró. True to the “Fusion” in the restaurant’s name, its signature plate, flautas de lechón, features three nixtamal tortillas, a Mexican staple, filled with lechón, or roasted suckling pig, a Cuban specialty. The flautas are then topped with mixed greens and queso fresco and served with salsa and fried plantain chips. 3615 Broadway #4, paladarfusion.com.
Idle Beer Hall & Brewery
Idle made its debut in October as one of the initial tenants to secure a spot at Make Ready Market, a highly anticipated food hall in San Antonio's River North area. Brewmaster Brandon Pettit crafts beers made onsite while expert bartenders offer cocktails from a full bar. Food vendors inside Make Ready Market are starting to open up, making this drinkery a one-stop shop worthy of attention. 414 Brooklyn Ave., idlebrewing.com.
Leche de Tigre
Southtown’s Leche de Tigre gained serious regional attention a few months after opening thanks to a July review in Texas Monthly praising the Peruvian cebichería as one of the city’s “most compelling new restaurants.” The spot’s sashimi plates and cebiche couldn’t be any more fresh, and the tapas and lomo saltado — a stir fry with Chinese influences — show the diversity of Peru’s cuisine. Make sure to quench your thirst with some Pisco, Peru’s official brandy. 318 E. Cevallos St., (210) 265-5933, lechedetigretx.com.
Vista Brewing
Austin-based Vista Brewing shuttered its San Antonio location at the Warehouse 5 maker space earlier this year to make the move to the East Side. The new spot serves as a great platform for Vista’s craft brews along with a menu making use of sustainably and locally sourced ingredients. Under the watchful eye of Executive Chef Kyle Barker, items such as burgers made with Akaushi Texas Wagyu beef and fresh salads rotate with the seasons and ensure that Vista offers more than standard bar food. 125 Lamar St., (210) 802-1578, vistabrewingtx.com.
Blu Lacy
Though located outside San Antonio proper, this new Castroville barbecue spot from Esaul Ramos — the culinary pro behind 2M Smokehouse — is drawing raves for its smoked meats. The mouthwatering delicacies are given the low-and-slow treatment in a wood-fired smoker custom built by Texas-based M&M BBQ Co. Adding to the appeal are desserts and bread made by Ramos’ wife Grecia, who recently opened her own venture, Baked, next door. 1303 Lorenzo St., Castroville, (830) 359-8720, instagram.com/blulacysmokehouse.
A Perfect Day
Southtown wine bar A Perfect Day opened in Francis Bogside’s former space this summer and it’s continued to rack up praise, including a spot on the Current’s 50 Best Bars list. Along with adjacent cocktail lounge Gimme Gimme, A Perfect Day offers easygoing vibes complemented by a selection of wines, cocktails and bites from Bar Loretta chef Paul Petersen. 803 S. St. Mary's St., instagram.com/aperfectdaywinebar.
Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
The massive new flagship location of this Southtown staple is housed in a two-story building featuring a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the downtown skyline. The addition of patio dining, landscaped courtyards and a breathtaking mural by internationally renowned artist INTI also elevate this spot to must-visit status. Beyond appearances, Rosario’s has also upped its cocktail game with an expanded drink menu, and the food is dependable as ever. 722 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 223-1806, rosariossa.com.
Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop
This dog-friendly spot opened in Castle Hills in October, serving craft brews and wine with a side of easygoing vibes. Co-owner Erik Ureta, who racked up experience brewing for San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. and Second Pitch Beer Co., helms the bar himself, serving up $12 flights and advice to home brewers who belly up to taste his wares. 2211 NW Military Highway #130, instagram.com/thirstypupsbrewery.
