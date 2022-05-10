Texas-based Balcones Distilling releasing a second run of ZZ Top collaborative whiskey

Instagram / zztop The second run of Balcones Distilling ZZ Top's collaborative whisky, Tres Hombres, will be released next month.

Balcones Distilling and iconic Texas blues-rock band ZZ Top will bottle up a second run of their collaborative Tres Hombres whiskey, the Waco-based distiller said Tuesday.The first run was released last November as an homage to Houston-born ZZ Top’s album of the same name, its first to break into the Top 10. The hype around the 50% ABV spirit was so extreme that presale inventory sold out within minutes.“The initial launch of Tres Hombres and collaboration between two Texas originals was an overwhelming success,” ZZ Top manager Carl Stubner said in a release. “We’re looking forward to rolling it out a second time, raising a glass with fans of the band and fans of good whisky across the country.”Tres Hombres is made with a grain-to-glass approach featuring roasted blue corn, barley and rye — a separate grain for each band member. The whiskey boasts notes of honey crisp apples, buttered pastry, brown sugar and red grapes with finishing flavors of fresh ginger and sage, according to the distillery's tasting notes.ZZ Top formed in Houston during 1969, comprised of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist Dusty Hill. The original lineup held together for 51 years, grabbing chart success and becoming a worldwide draw. After Hill's death last year, Beard and Gibbons continued on with Elwood Francis on bass.Tres Hombres will be available at select liquor stores across Texas and California in early June.