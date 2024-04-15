Texas' Garrison Brothers Distillery to release 2024 Lady Bird bourbon May 11

click to enlarge
Garrison Brothers' award-winning Lady Bird bourbon will be released May 11.
Texas whiskey haven Garrison Brothers Distillery will release the second iteration of its award-winning Lady Bird bourbon May 11, benefitting Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.
First released in 2023, the limited expression is Texas honey-infused and finished with cognac. It's aged for four years in new white American oak barrels before being infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey for an additional 8-9 months. It's then transferred into French Cognac XO casks to mature for an additional 3 years. It is bottled at a hefty 114 proof.
Garrison Brothers Master Distiller Donnis Todd describes Lady Bird as a “harmonious marriage of honey and cognac flavors.” Lady Bird tasing notes include freshly cut grass and sweet honey, as well as subtle notes of honey wafers, warm buckwheat pancakes, dark chocolate-covered cherries, malted milk balls, dried figs and plums.
Inspired by the legacy of its namesake, Lady Bird Johnson, the bourbon aims to honor her commitment to the environment and Texas native wildflowers, Garrison Brothers officials said. For every bottle of Lady Bird bourbon sold, the distillery donates $5 to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center,
an Austin nonprofit organization that focuses on environmental conservation.
This year’s Lady Bird release yielded a total of 7002 bottles. On Saturday, May 11, the first 1,000 bottles of Lady Bird will be available on a first come, first served basis at the distillery, 1827 Hye-Albert Road, starting at 8 a.m. The remaining 6,002 bottles of Lady Bird will be available for online purchase by mid-May, and distributed to retail, restaurant and bar accounts nationwide.
Garrison Brothers Distillery was recently in the news celebrating a big win at the annual American Craft Spirits Association competition: its overproof Cowboy Bourbon was deemed the best bourbon in the world
at the organization's 10th annual contest.
