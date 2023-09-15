Texas Kosher BBQ Championship returns Nov. 12, dedicated to San Antonio journalist Chuck Blount

click to enlarge
San Antonio barbecue aficionado and journalist Chuck Blount cooks up barbecue in his backyard.
The Texas Kosher BBQ Championship, billed as the country's largest such cooking contest, will return for its ninth season, dedicated to San Antonio barbecue aficionado and journalist Chuck Blount.
The Sunday, Nov. 12 event will bring nearly two dozen teams of Jewish pitmasters to the Shavano Park area to cook up kosher takes on brisket, chicken and fish for a shot at a cash prize and a Grand Championship belt buckle.
Cooks will follow the standards of Kashrut, Judaism's dietary laws, ensuring cooking utensils have been properly “kashered,” or cleaned, and that all meats, spices and other ingredients are permitted by the Torah. Per tradition, a rabbi will supervise.
This year’s event is held in the honor of Blount, an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience at the San Antonio Express-News
, who passed away earlier this year
. The Iowa native made a name for himself in the Alamo City food scene by covering barbecue competitions — he was a veteran judge of the Texas Kosher BBQ Championship — as well as food- and drink-focused columns for the Express-News
.
Blount’s wife and Express-News
copy editor, Debbie Erwin, will judge this year’s contenders in his stead.
The competition and tasting will take place at Congregation Agudas Achim, 16550 Huebner Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — or until the pitmasters run out. The event also will include hot dog-, jalapeño- and pickle-eating contests as well as live music and kids’ activities. Tickets are available online
.
$15-$30, Texas Kosher BBQ Championship, Congregation Agudas Achim, 16550 Huebner Road, thetexaskosherbbqchampionship.com.
