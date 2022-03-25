Texas sauce made for hot wing-eating YouTube series Hot Ones now available in stores

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Yellowbird Foods
Texas's Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce was developed exclusively for YouTube interview series "Hot Ones."
Yellowbird Foods Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce, developed exclusively for YouTube
interview series Hot Ones
, is now available in San Antonio H-E-B and Pluckers locations
.
In the popular web series, a host interviews celebrities as they indulge in increasingly spicy chicken wings, which gave the fiery Austin-made sauce its 15 minutes of fame thanks to the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Megan Thee Stallion and Tom Holland.
Now, regular people can partake in the slow burn of Bliss & Vinegar at home. The condiment's name is a play on the phrase ‘full of piss and vinegar,’ Yellowbird co-founder Erin Link said in a release.
“This wing sauce has a wild flavor profile, pulling strong notes of vinegar followed by ripe serranos and fresh strawberries and coconut," Link said. "We wanted its name to embody the full flavor experience, and Bliss & Vinegar does just that.”
Bliss & Vinegar — the first collaboration between Yellowbird and Hot Ones
— is available in 13-ounce bottles that sell for $6.29 at select H-E-B grocery stores and every area Pluckers restaurant.
Folks can also purchase online
, with shipping to all 50 states.
