True Romance: Still trying to find the ideal Valentine's Day dinner spot? Let us help.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana Ocho's ambiance makes it a perennial on lists of beautiful San Antonio dining destinations.

Valentine's Day is nearly here again, along with the stress of picking the perfect spot to wine and dine one's significant other.

With so many options, picking the perfect spot to fit the mood can be perplexing, whether you plan to brave the crowds on the big day or slide in for a quieter dinner sometime after.

To help out, we put together a handy guide of locally owned date-worthy spots that run the gamut from sultry and sexy to easygoing and fun. We even ranked them all based on price, ambiance, noise level and approachability.

And don't limit your visits just to Valentine's Day. These are all stellar dining spots any day of the year.

All ratings are one to five scale with five being the highest.

Copa Wine Bar

Approachable fare, extensive wine offerings and knowledgeable staff make Copa hard to beat. Owners Jeff and Angie Bridges have specialized in offering rare labels and vintage wines for more than two decades, but don't let the heft of the wine list scare you off. Fresh tapas and pizzas, a cozy atmosphere and an inviting crew create an easygoing setting for romantic meetings. 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com.

Price: Three out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Three out of five hearts.

Noise level: Three out of five hearts.

Approachability: Five out of five hearts.

The Magpie

Named for a messenger of good luck in Korean culture, The Magpie features Korean-influenced plates in an intimate East side eatery known for using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Chef-owner Jungsuk "Sue" Kim's experience in a variety of cuisines, including time Los Angeles' Michelin star-rated Melisse, is apparent in her plating, which is likely to impress a date's eyes as much as their taste buds. The Magpie is great for adventurous eaters who don't mind close quarters for date nights. 1602 E. Houston St., Ste. 106, magpie.us.

Price: Three out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Five out of five hearts.

Noise level: Two out of five hearts.

Approachability: Four out of five hearts.

Sojourn Trading Co.

The term "sojourn" may signify an escape or getaway, but the vibe of this downtown spot will make you want to sit and stay a while. A bright and airy interior sets the tone for imbibing in interesting takes on classic cocktails, and the menu includes small bites ranging from sandwiches and charcuterie to a raw bar with ceviche and oysters on the half shell. Post up at the bar or a cozy table for a bite and a cocktail, then confer with your plus-one about staying for another round. Sojourn is great for folks who enjoy casual, yet elevated, fare, and may want the option of barhopping together afterward. 244 W. Houston St., (210) 455-0357, sojournsatx.com.

Price: Three out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Four out of five hearts.

Noise level: Four out of five hearts.

Approachability: Four out of five hearts.

Il Forno

For low-key couples whose ideal date night is sharing well-prepared food in a relaxed setting, you can't lose with Il Forno's wood-fired pizzas. Sure, the spot is super casual, but something still makes it feel right for special occasions. We suspect it's the decadence of the pies, made with scratch-made mozzarella, fresh veggies and house-cured meats. Herbs and more are grown onsite, and the menu's "Not Pizza" section includes salads, meatballs and antipasto. 122 Nogalitos St., (210) 264-7559, ilfornosa.com.

Price: Two out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Three out of five hearts.

Noise Level: Three out of five hearts.

Approachability: Five out of five hearts.

Ocho

Ocho's ambiance — which includes a gorgeous, glass-encased dining room — makes it a perennial on lists of beautiful San Antonio dining destinations. But that's not the only reason to visit. Chef Jesse Kuykendall's creations, such as fiery agua chile and a chimichurri-marinated ribeye, make this a great date spot for established and new relationships alike, as long as both eaters don't mind a little culinary indulgence. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.

Price: Five out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Five out of five hearts.

Noise Level: Three out of five hearts.

Approachability: Four out of five hearts.

Frederick's Restaurant

From the mind behind now-shuttered French food haven L'Etoile, Frederick's offers friendly service along with its expected white-tablecloth vibes. Chef-owner Frederick Costa blends the flavors and diverse cultures of Vietnam and France. Classic European dishes such mushroom risotto and creme brûlée abound, but don't be surprised if you encounter fresh charred octopus and pho as well. Frederick's is a great spot for couples who enjoy exploring wine menus over dinner, but the space is small, so be sure to make a reservation. 7701 Broadway St., Ste. 20, (210) 828-9050, fredericksrestaurantsa.com.

Price: Five out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Four out of five hearts.

Noise Level: Four out of five hearts.

Approachability: Three out of five hearts.

Fairmount Rooftop Oyster Bar

Set atop the historic Fairmount Hotel, this rooftop oyster bar marries al fresco dining with fresh seafood against the breathtaking backdrop of downtown San Antonio. Seafood lovers will find much to swoon over, including oysters from boutique East Coast harvesters as well as crab and lobster. The affable bartenders are adept at slinging wine, beer and craft cocktails. If your significant other is prone to selfie-taking at every angle, the Fairmount offers unbeatable photo ops. 401 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-8800, fairmountsa.com.

Price: Five out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Five out of five hearts.

Noise Level: Four out of five hearts.

Approachability: Three out of five hearts.

RD Speakeasy

It may not look like much from the exterior, but the charms of this reservation-only speakeasy are hidden inside. Especially if your date has a penchant for sipping expertly crafted Old Fashioneds in an opulent ambiance. Sure, texting a phone number for a secret password to gain entry is a little dramatic and theatrical, but there is sense of romantic intrigue about it. 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 605-2292, mixed4u.com.

Price: Four out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Five out of five hearts.

Noise level: Two out of five hearts.

Approachability: Three out of five hearts.

Toro Kitchen + Bar

Toro operates two SA locations, but for date night, we lean more toward the one downtown, in part for its sexy basement bar, Cellar Mixology. Share seafood-laden paella, fancy Jamón Ibérico or perfectly prepared fresh octopus then pop downstairs via Cellar's secret entrance for an after-dinner cocktail. Bonus points if your lover enjoys flamenco since Toro often hosts live music right in its dining room. 1142 E. Commerce St., Suite 100., (210) 592-1075, torokitchenandbar.com.

Price: Four out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Four out of five hearts.

Noise level: Five out of five hearts.

Approachability: Four out of five hearts.

Clementine

Owned and operated by husband-wife team John and Elise Russ, casual Clementine centers around seasonal eats inspired by global flavors. The chefs' dedication to seasonality even includes a "Feed Me" dinner in which they prepare a menu just for you and your honey that highlights the freshest ingredients available. 2195 N.W. Military Highway, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com.

Price: Four out of five hearts.

Ambiance: Four out of five hearts.

Noise level: Three out of five hearts.

Approachability: Four out of five hearts.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter