Two San Antonio-area restaurants land slots at Texas Monthly BBQ Fest

San Antonio’s 2M Smokehouse will patciapte in
Two San Antonio-area barbecue hotspots will show off their skills atTexas Monthly
’s 14th annual BBQ Fest, scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 4-5 in Lockhart, the state's unofficial smoked-metal capital.
Seguin’s Burnt Bean Co. and San Antonio’s 2M Smokehouse will participate in the fest's Top 50 Picnic, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5. That event recognizes restaurants, including Burnt Bean and 2M, that landed on the mag's most recent list of the state's Top 50 BBQ Joints
.
The pitmasters behind both establishments will bring their James Beard Award-nominated skills to Lockhart City Park, about an hour north of San Antonio. The event comes as 2M Smokehouse jefe Esaul Ramos Jr. plans to open his second outpost
, dubbed Blu Lacy in Castroville.
Ramos and Burnt Bean pit masters Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland have all been in the running for the coveted James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas in recent years. The James Beard Foundation Awards, considered one of the foodservice industry's most coveted honors, recognize exceptional chefs, restaurants, books, journalism and broadcast media. The Texas-specific category was introduced in 2019.
General admission tickets to the Top 50 Picnic
run $95 and include food from all of 40 of the featured 'cue spots. A portion of ticket sales will go to Feeding Texas and its network of food banks throughout the state. The picnic will run 1-4 p.m.
