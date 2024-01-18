United We Brunch moves to San Antonio’s Witte Museum for latest installment

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge lets bartenders compete to determine who makes the best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure.
San Antonio's premiere brunch event, United We Brunch, will return Saturday, Feb. 10, for its seventh installment, boasting a new venue and the fierce competition of the Tito's Vodka Bloody Mary Challenge.
This year, attendees will savor cocktails, bubbles and mimosas while sampling brunch bites at the Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway. Participating restaurants include Postino, Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House, Tu Asador and newcomer Freight Fried Chicken
. DJ sets and other entertainment will provide an extra eye opener.
click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
The 2024 edition of United We Brunch, will kick off Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.
The 2024 edition of the Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge will take over an outdoor stage overlooking the San Antonio River. The competition, which made its United We Brunch debut in 2020
, pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure. In addition to bragging rights, the winner takes home a $500 cash prize.
This year's United We Brunch benefits the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, which raises more than $45 million annually for programs that help create a diverse and thriving community.
The 21-and-up event will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets and more details are available online
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed