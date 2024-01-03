Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opens first San Antonio shop

Instagram / beansandbrews.satx
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area.
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has kicked off a San Antonio expansion with a new shop on the city’s far West Side.
The coffee chain is now slinging caffeinated quenchers at 6507 W. Loop 1604 North, near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Culebra Road, according to recent social media posts
The Alamo Ranch shop is among the first in a major expansion across six states
. That 40-location deal includes stores in San Antonio and Austin, while another agreement inked in November includes units in Dallas and Houston, according to company officials.
Beans & Brews is known for its “high-altitude" coffee-roasting process, which occurs at 4,400 feet above sea level in Salt Lake’s mountain valley. The company roasts its beans at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time, which officials said creates a smoother, more intense flavor.
In addition to coffee, Beans & Brews’ menu includes teas, sodas, frozen drinks and a smattering of food items such as croissant and bagel breakfast sandwiches, panini and pastries.
Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews operates 72 locations in four states.
