EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opens first San Antonio shop

The Alamo Ranch shop is the first of 40 locations planned for San Antonio and Austin.

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 12:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area. - Instagram / beansandbrews.satx
Instagram / beansandbrews.satx
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area.
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has kicked off a San Antonio expansion with a new shop on the city’s far West Side.

The coffee chain is now slinging caffeinated quenchers at 6507 W. Loop 1604 North, near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Culebra Road, according to recent social media posts.

The Alamo Ranch shop is among the first in a major expansion across six states. That 40-location deal includes stores in San Antonio and Austin, while another agreement inked in November includes units in Dallas and Houston, according to company officials.

Beans & Brews is known for its “high-altitude" coffee-roasting process, which occurs at 4,400 feet above sea level in Salt Lake’s mountain valley. The company roasts its beans at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time, which officials said creates a smoother, more intense flavor.

In addition to coffee, Beans & Brews’ menu includes teas, sodas, frozen drinks and a smattering of food items such as croissant and bagel breakfast sandwiches, panini and pastries.

Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews operates 72 locations in four states.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years

By Nina Rangel

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city’s West Side.

Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

By Nina Rangel

Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

Snoop Dogg taps San Antonio company to collaborate on hemp-based drinks

By Nina Rangel

Snoop partakes during a San Antonio concert appearance.

Dining Disorder: San Antonio restaurants continued to face turmoil in 2023

By Nina Rangel

In December, Deco Pizzeria owner Jacob Valenzuela posted on social media that the restaurant was at risk of closure.

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us