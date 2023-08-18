Vista Brewing opening cafe, tap room in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Vista’s food menu will showcase sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.
Austin-based Vista Brewing this fall will begin pouring its craft brews at an all-day cafe and tap room in San Antonio's east-of-downtown Dignowity Hill neighborhood.
The brewery last month closed its Alamo City satellite
at maker space Warehouse 5, 1333 Buena Vista St., and is now eyeing a fall grand opening for a new space at 125 Lamar. It will join juice spot Southwest Elixirs and Boxcar Bar in the development.
Executive Chef Kyle Barker, whose resume includes work with multiple Austin restaurant groups, will oversee food at the new Vista project. Its menu will feature sustainably and locally sourced ingredients such as burgers made with Akaushi Texas Wagyu beef and fresh salads that will rotate with the seasons.
“We are very much looking forward to sharing our culinary program with both new and longtime Vista fans in San Antonio,” brewery co-founder Karen Killough said in a statement. “The new location on Lamar Street allows us more space for sharing engaging, community-focused events — and of course more craft beer and Texas wine.”
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Vista’s beers are available in a wide range of styles.
Vista's Alamo City taproom
opened in spring 2021, offering a variety of craft brews and birthing San Antonio’s first modern-era sandlot baseball league
. Vista’s beers are made with Texas-grown and malted grains.
Company officials didn't provide a planned opening date for the cafe.
