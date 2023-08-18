LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Vista Brewing opening cafe, tap room in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area

The new spot is expected to launch this fall and will feature a menu focused on sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 9:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Vista’s food menu will showcase sustainably and locally sourced ingredients. - Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Vista’s food menu will showcase sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.
Austin-based Vista Brewing this fall will begin pouring its craft brews at an all-day cafe and tap room in San Antonio's east-of-downtown Dignowity Hill neighborhood.

The brewery last month closed its Alamo City satellite at maker space Warehouse 5, 1333 Buena Vista St., and is now eyeing a fall grand opening for a new space at 125 Lamar. It will join juice spot Southwest Elixirs and Boxcar Bar in the development.

Executive Chef Kyle Barker, whose resume includes work with multiple Austin restaurant groups, will oversee food at the new Vista project. Its menu will feature sustainably and locally sourced ingredients such as burgers made with Akaushi Texas Wagyu beef and fresh salads that will rotate with the seasons.

“We are very much looking forward to sharing our culinary program with both new and longtime Vista fans in San Antonio,” brewery co-founder Karen Killough said in a statement. “The new location on Lamar Street allows us more space for sharing engaging, community-focused events — and of course more craft beer and Texas wine.”
click to enlarge Vista’s beers are available in a wide range of styles. - Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Courtesy Photo / Vista Brewing
Vista’s beers are available in a wide range of styles.
Vista's Alamo City taproom opened in spring 2021, offering a variety of craft brews and birthing San Antonio’s first modern-era sandlot baseball league. Vista’s beers are made with Texas-grown and malted grains.

Company officials didn't provide a planned opening date for the cafe.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Owners of San Antonio restaurant Cuba 1918 say staffers face racial harassment

By Brandon Rodriguez

Cuba 1918 sits in Southwest San Antonio's Quintana neighborhood, a predominantly Latino community.

Yelp users rank San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ as Texas' fourth-best place to eat

By Nina Rangel

Curry Boys BBQ is located at 536 E. Courtland Place.

We tried Taco Bell's new birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco so you don't have to

By Nina Rangel

Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is purportedly inspired by birria, but no stew was to be found — only nacho cheese and "savory red sauce."

San Antonio restaurants band together to help Hawaiian communities hurt by wildfires

By Nina Rangel

Little remains of these structures in Lahaina Town after the Maui wildfires.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us