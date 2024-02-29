FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Washington-based sushi chain Trapper's expands San Antonio footprint with second location

The chain’s first San Antonio store — the only one in Texas so far — opened in December 2022.

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trapper's Sushi opened in San Antonio's Dove Creek neighborhood in 2022. - Screenshot / Google Maps
Screenshot / Google Maps
Trapper's Sushi opened in San Antonio's Dove Creek neighborhood in 2022.
Washington-based chain Trapper’s Sushi will bring its all-you-can-eat model to a second San Antonio location this spring, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records show.

Construction on the space — 6626 W Loop 1604 N., Suite 222 — is set to begin March 18 and be completed at the end of April, according to the filing. Changes to the 4,500 square foot space inside the Culebra Commons shopping center will include the addition of a full liquor bar and sushi bar, the filing notes.

Trapper’s currently operates locations in Texas, Washington and Arizona, slinging nigiri, tempura, teriyaki, hand rolls and mochi. The chain’s first San Antonio store — the only one in Texas so far — opened in December 2022 at at 415 W. Loop 1604 South, Suite 112.

Folks looking to get their sushi on can stop into that store 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Owners of San Antonio's The Bang Bang Bar opening new live-music venue

By Nina Rangel

The Bang Bang bar opened in 2106.

New San Antonio restaurant Maíz will open next month, serve Central Mexican cuisine

By Nina Rangel

Maíz's Enchiladas Maria features cortina cheese and mole sauce.

San Antonio vegan eatery Plantology turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

By Nina Rangel

Plantology is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway.

New eatery Casa Catrina coming to San Antonio’s historic La Villita district

By Nina Rangel

A rendering of Casa Catrina proposes a new outdoor terrace.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

By Nina Rangel

Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us