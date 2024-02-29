Washington-based sushi chain Trapper's expands San Antonio footprint with second location

click to enlarge
Trapper's Sushi opened in San Antonio's Dove Creek neighborhood in 2022.
Washington-based chain Trapper’s Sushi will bring its all-you-can-eat model to a second San Antonio location this spring, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records show.
Construction on the space — 6626 W Loop 1604 N., Suite 222 — is set to begin March 18 and be completed at the end of April, according to the filing. Changes to the 4,500 square foot space inside the Culebra Commons shopping center will include the addition of a full liquor bar and sushi bar, the filing notes.
Trapper’s currently operates locations in Texas, Washington and Arizona, slinging nigiri, tempura, teriyaki, hand rolls and mochi. The chain’s first San Antonio store
— the only one in Texas so far — opened in December 2022 at at 415 W. Loop 1604 South, Suite 112.
Folks looking to get their sushi on can stop into that store 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
