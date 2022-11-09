All-you-can-eat sushi chain Trapper’s sets Dec. 5 opening date in San Antonio

Facebook / Trapper's Sushi Co. - Dove Creek
Trapper’s Sushi Co. will open its first San Antonio location Dec. 5.
Washington State-based chain Trapper’s Sushi Co. will bring its all-you-can-eat sushi model to San Antonio Dec. 5.
The new restaurant, located at 415 W. Loop 1604 South, Suite 112, marks the chain’s first foray into the Lone Star State. Trapper’s currently operates 15 locations in Washington and Arizona, slinging nigiri, tempura, teriyaki, hand rolls and mochi.
Trapper's also will be the latest addition to SA's growing sushi scene, which includes a new location of Yellowfish Japamex Sushi
and Umiya
— another all-you-can-eat model in Northwest San Antonio.
Following the December grand opening, the new sushi spot will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
