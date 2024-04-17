Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Weathered Souls Brewing and San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque partner on dining spot

The new culinary venture, called Barrel and Blossom, is located inside the brewery and scheduled for an April 25 soft opening.

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is located at 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500.
Facebook / Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is located at 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500.
San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque and Weathered Souls Brewing Co. are bringing their James Beard Award-nominated wares together on a new culinary venture called Barrel and Blossom.

Barrel and Blossom will occupy the kitchen at Weathered Souls, 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500, and serve up Blaque's Caribbean jerk-infused cuisine alongside the brewery's craft beers, according to the owners of the two businesses.

The new dining spot's dishes will include smash burger sliders dressed with a hop-infused aioli, street tacos and a grilled watermelon salad featuring a watermelon champagne vinaigrette. Each dish is crafted to enhance one or more of Weathered Souls' craft brews, officials said.

Blaque — who owns and operates San Antonio's acclaimed The Jerk Shack, Mi Roti and newcomer Freight Fried Chicken — has carved a culinary niche with an innovative approach to Caribbean cuisine.

Weathered Souls gained national recognition with its groundbreaking Black Is Beautiful initiative, which raised more than $2 million for social justice groups following the 2020 deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Brewery co-founder Marcus Baskerville has expanded his reach to include an incubator program that helps members of underrepresented groups get a leg up in the craft-beer industry. Weathered Souls also opened a satellite location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barrel and Blossom will hold a soft opening April 25, featuring an abbreviated food menu that will expand in the coming weeks, officials said. Past that, the eatery will operate 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

