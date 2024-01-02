EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years

The family-owned bakery started out serving pan dulce but expanded to include other Mexican favorites, including tamales and barbacoa.

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city's West Side.
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city’s West Side.
Longtime West Side business Cinderella Bakery has closed its doors indefinitely, news site MySA reports.

The business posted a sign to its padlocked front doors last week, alerting fans to the closure.

“To our valued customers, Cinderella Bakery will be closed until further notice. Thank you for your support. Happy holidays,” the sign reads. MySA cited social media posts from owner Henry Correa’s daughter that confirms the closure is a result of his recent medical issues.

Cinderella Bakery was founded in 1960, initially focusing on slinging pillowy pan dulce. Eventually, the family-owned bakery augmented it menu with donuts and Mexican staples such as tamales and barbacoa, MySA reports.

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St.

