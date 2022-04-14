Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Wine bar-grocery concept from San Antonio chef PJ Edwards to open Friday at The Alley on Bitters

The new concept will be located at the complex that houses the owners' existing restaurant, Meadow Neighborhood Eatery.

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods will focus on wine from smaller producers around the globe. - COURTESY VINTAGE WINE BAR AND SPECIALTY FOODS
Courtesy Vintage Wine Bar and Specialty Foods
Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods will focus on wine from smaller producers around the globe.
Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods, the anticipated second concept from San Antonio culinary dream team PJ and Lindsey Edwards, will open its doors Friday at retail and dining complex The Alley on Bitters.

The wine bar-grocery concept will specialize in vino from smaller producers from around the world as well as Mediterranean-inspired snacks with French, Spanish and Italian flair. The Edwardses also operate Meadow Neighborhood Eatery, a restaurant focused on seasonal fare, in an adjacent space at The Alley, 555 W. Bitters Road.

The bar and grocery space features a patio that will host tastings, food-and-wine pairings and wine-release parties, according to a statement from the owners. Between events, guests will be able to use the outdoor space to enjoy purchases from the market, including charcuterie, cheese boards, fresh produce from area growers and meat purveyors.

Vintage Wine Bar will open at noon Friday. Its operating hours will run noon-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

