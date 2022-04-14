Wine bar-grocery concept from San Antonio chef PJ Edwards to open Friday at The Alley on Bitters

click to enlarge Courtesy Vintage Wine Bar and Specialty Foods Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods will focus on wine from smaller producers around the globe.

Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods, the anticipated second concept from San Antonio culinary dream team PJ and Lindsey Edwards, will open its doors Friday at retail and dining complex The Alley on Bitters.The wine bar-grocery concept will specialize in vino from smaller producers from around the world as well as Mediterranean-inspired snacks with French, Spanish and Italian flair. The Edwardses also operate Meadow Neighborhood Eatery, a restaurant focused on seasonal fare, in an adjacent space at The Alley, 555 W. Bitters Road.The bar and grocery space features a patio that will host tastings, food-and-wine pairings and wine-release parties, according to a statement from the owners. Between events, guests will be able to use the outdoor space to enjoy purchases from the market, including charcuterie, cheese boards, fresh produce from area growers and meat purveyors.Vintage Wine Bar will open at noon Friday. Its operating hours will run noon-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.