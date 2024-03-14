Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

WTF Food News: Voodoo Ranger and Tombstone create pizza-flavored beer

The limited-edition brew will be available for purchase on National Beer Day, April 7 — for an unbelievable $50 a four-pack.

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 2:24 pm

click to enlarge Frozen-pizza giant Tombstone and craft beer brand Voodoo Ranger have collaborated on a pizza-flavored ale. - Courtesy Photo / Tombstone
Courtesy Photo / Tombstone
In today's episode of No One Asked For This, frozen-pizza giant Tombstone and ubiquitous craft beer brand Voodoo Ranger have created a new brew dubbed I(Pizza)A.

And yep, it's just what it sounds like: a pizza-flavored IPA.

We get why some folks like bracingly hoppy ales, and we certainly understand why most people on the planet enjoy pizza, but why the marking wonks at these two brands think combining them in a single canned beverage is beyond us.

Officials at the companies offered no sane explanation in their promotional materials. However, they did reveal that the limited-edition brew clocks in at a hefty 7% ABV and features "the flavors of a Tombstone crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices." The beer also boasts a "finishing pepperoni kick of heat," whatever that means.

For the morbidly curious, I(Pizza)A will be available for purchase from the Voodoo Ranger website on National Beer Day, April 7, as well as in liquor and grocery stores in select markets, Tombstone officials said. Be warned, though: satisfying said curiosity will require shelling out an unbelievable $50 per four-pack.

On the flip side, those who feel lucky can also sign up on the site for a chance to win a four-pack of the I(Pizza)A and a yet-to-be-announced limited-edition pizza from Tombstone. The brands will accept entries from March 14 through April 7.

March 6, 2024

