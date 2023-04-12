Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Daddy Yankee's 'Gasolina' first reggaeton hit to be inducted into National Recording Registry

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, along with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, lobbied to include the mega-hit in this year's class of inductees.

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:48 pm

The National Recording Registry aims to maintain and preserve sound recordings that have cultural, historic and aesthetic significance to life in the United States. - Courtesy Photo / Daddy Yankee
The National Recording Registry aims to maintain and preserve sound recordings that have cultural, historic and aesthetic significance to life in the United States.
Daddy Yankee's 2004 mega-hit "Gasolina" is now officially a piece of American history.

The song that catapulted Latin hip-hop into the mainstream this week became the first reggaeton song inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. It joins the likes of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1941 Christmas Eve radio broadcast and Wilt Chamberlain's legendary 100 point game.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, along with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, lobbied to include "Gasolina" in this year's class of inductees. The registry seeks to preserve recordings that have cultural, historic and aesthetic significance to life in the United States.

"For generations, music from Latino and Latina artists has been part of the soundtrack of American life," Castro said in a statement. "Today's selection adds the voices of groundbreaking artists to our nation's cultural archive and acknowledges their lasting impact on American culture."

Joining "Gasolina" in this year's induction was "Flashdance… What a Feeling," by Latina singer and songwriter Irene Cara.

"I hope Americans will continue to nominate their favorite songs, and I look forward to the inclusion of more Latino artists in the years ahead," Castro said.

Daddy Yankee performed in front of a sold-out crowd at San Antonio's AT&T Center in December as part of his retirement tour.

