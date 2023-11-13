Drake and J. Cole coming to San Antonio with It’s All a Blur Tour

San Antonio is the only Texas tour date scheduled, and Tickets go on sale Friday.

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 10:03 am

Ticket for Drake's San Antonio show go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday.
Shutterstock / Jacob giampa
Ticket for Drake's San Antonio show go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday.
Four-time Grammy winner Drake is coming to San Antonio for one dance early next year.

The Houston-based rapper will stop at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on Monday, Jan. 22, as part of the It’s All a Blur Tour — Big as the What? J. Cole will open.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m, via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets for Cash App customers begin Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Drake’s Alamo City date will be just one of 22 stops on his latest tour. At present, it's only the Texas city included on the tour.

Ticket prices unavailable, Monday, Jan. 22, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Tags:

