Eric Church to headline new country music festival near San Antonio

"Springsteen" singer Eric Church will headline the inaugural Cattle Country Fest, a new weekend-long country music festival scheduled for April 12-14 an hour east of the Alamo City.
The gathering, which will take place on a 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, will host more than 25 additional acts, including Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, the Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Colbie Caillat and viral country-rap star BRELAND.
In addition to music, Cattle Country will offer activities such as swimming and camping, according to organizers. Foodies also will have access to the Come and Take It Lounge, a spot along the Guadalupe River that will offer eats from Texas chefs, craft cocktails and wine tastings along with yard games and sporting events on big-screen TVs.
General admission single-day tickets start at $125, while multi-night packages range from $199 to $799. Fest organizers are also offering premium VIP and glamping packages, the latter of which is priced at $2,500 for a three-night stay in a furnished 16-foot diameter bell tent.
Cattle Country Fest are now on sale at the festival's website
.
