Eric Church to headline new country music festival near San Antonio

Cattle Country Fest will take place on a 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, an hour east of the Alamo City.

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 1:41 pm

Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.
Shutterstock / Debby Wong
Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.
"Springsteen" singer Eric Church will headline the inaugural Cattle Country Fest, a new weekend-long country music festival scheduled for April 12-14 an hour east of the Alamo City.

The gathering, which will take place on a 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, will host more than 25 additional acts, including Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, the Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Colbie Caillat and viral country-rap star BRELAND.

In addition to music, Cattle Country will offer activities such as swimming and camping, according to organizers. Foodies also will have access to the Come and Take It Lounge, a spot along the Guadalupe River that will offer eats from Texas chefs, craft cocktails and wine tastings along with yard games and sporting events on big-screen TVs.

General admission single-day tickets start at $125, while multi-night packages range from $199 to $799. Fest organizers are also offering premium VIP and glamping packages, the latter of which is priced at $2,500 for a three-night stay in a furnished 16-foot diameter bell tent.

Cattle Country Fest are now on sale at the festival's website.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

