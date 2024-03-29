Gonzales' inaugural Cattle Country Music Festival releases updated lineup, ticket discounts

Shutterstock / Debby Wong
Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.
A new music fest is making its debut Gonzales, about an hour east of San Antonio, and with just three weeks until it kicks off, the Cattle Country Music Festival has released an updated lineup and ticket discounts.
The gathering will take place the weekend of April 12-14 on a 400-acre ranch and feature a country-heavy roster of 25 acts, including headliners Eric Church, Koe Wetzel and Whiskey Myers. Other performers include the Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith and the Saints, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Colbie Caillat and William Clark Green.
Since announcing its launch in 2023
, the fest's footprint has grown, expanding its camping and activity spaces. Also on offer: swimming the Come and Take It Lounge — a spot along the Guadalupe River that will offer eats from Texas chefs, craft cocktails and wine tastings.
General admission single-day tickets start at $125, while multi-night packages range from $199 to $799. Fest organizers are also offering premium VIP and glamping packages, the latter of which is priced at $2,500 for a three-night stay in a furnished 16-foot diameter bell tent.
Cattle Country has also added discount tickets for those who present an ID showing a Gonzales County, Lavaca County or DeWitt County address or zip code, or an address in Seguin, Luling, Lockhart, Schulenburg or Flatonia. The discount knocks daily general admission tickets down to $79.
Cattle Country Fest tickets are now on sale at the festival's website
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed