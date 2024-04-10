Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Country, New Road, KRTUFest and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Paul Hudson from United Kingdom The jazz-inspired constructions of British post-rock band Black Country, New Road build to arresting crescendos and showcase frontman Isaac Wood's lyricism.

San Antonio music fans have so many options this week, they may have a hard time figuring out which to pursue.

After all, the area is hosting two music fests — one focused on country artists and another offering free performances by some of San Antonio's hottest up-and-comers. It's also hosting legendary rocker and ubiquitous session player Dave Mason. Art rock from Black Country, New Road and folk guitar from Jake Xerxes Fussell round out the opportunities to treat one's ears.

Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14

Cattle Country Music Festival

With on-site camping and an expansive roster of modern country, this music festival promises a classic festival experience for the country crowd. Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Whiskey Myers and more will grace the stage, while concert promoters are offering a culinary experience that goes well beyond standard stadium hot dogs. Fine wines are also on offer. It all goes down at the Boot Ranch, which offers numerous swimming holes for those wishing to partake. $79-$860, 7 p.m., Boot Ranch, 10 CR 348, Gonzales, Texas, cattlecountryfesttx.com. — BB

Saturday, April 13

KRTUFest

The second annual KRTU Fest will showcase San Antonio acts at one of the area's newest and nicest music venues. Trinity University's radio station serves as a voice for local indie music, and this free show features a sampling of the city's finest. Volcán dishes out a refreshing mix of Latin laced psych-rock led by songwriter Jamie Mejia, while indie-pop newcomers Inoha and riffy rockers Retro Cowgirl add to the diverse Alamo City lineup. RSVP and arrive early. Free, 7 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Dave Mason

On its own, being a founding member of the now-legendary British band Traffic should be enough to merit rock-icon status for Dave Mason. But the mind-boggling variety of his session work since then elevates him to another plane altogether. Mason has recorded and performed with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Steve Winwood, Fleetwood Mac, Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell and Cass Elliot— to name a few. Oh, yeah, the 12-string guitar on Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower?" That's also Dave Mason. $53, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., theaztectheatre.com. — BB

Sunday, April 14

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Jake Xerxes Fusell is a Southern blues and folk musician steeped in the "old ways." He specializes in fingerpicked guitar, and many of his songs are drawn from folk's vast catalogue of public domain material. In short, he performs cool roots music that goes back to the original sources for its inspiration. His approach has earned him spots on NPR's A Prairie Home Companion and as opening act for Wilco, Bill Callahan and others. $12, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Tuesday, April 16

Black Country, New Road

The jazz-inspired constructions of British post-rock band Black Country, New Road build to arresting crescendos and showcase frontman Isaac Wood's lyricism. In 2022, the group was poised to become one of the biggest names in art rock after releasing sophomore album Ants From Up There. However, days before that released dropped, Wood bowed out to prioritize his mental health. Black Country, New Road scrapped their upcoming tours and agreed not to play any of the songs off of its first two albums. Within months, the band created brand-new material and last year dropped Live From Bush Hall, an expressive album showcasing all three members on singing duties. $28, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Dalia Gulca

