Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm bringing Tried-N-True tour to San Antonio area in November

Tickets and VIP packages for the 2000s-era artists' tour go on sale this Friday.

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 11:34 am

SoCal alt/rock act Hoobastank will headline a tour with Lit. - Instagram / hoobastank
Instagram / hoobastank
SoCal alt/rock act Hoobastank will headline a tour with Lit.
Early aughts SoCal alt-rock acts Hoobastank, Lit and Alien Ant Farm will bring their Tried-N-True tour to New Braunfels’ Texas Ski Ranch on Nov. 4.

Hoobastank and Lit are co-headlining the tour, while Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe — vocalist of The Ataris — will open the shows. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, Aug. 26.

The tour will kick off in Nashville on Oct. 14 and run through mid-November, stopping at 11 venues from New Jersey to Florida. In addition to New Braunfels, the Texas stops include Goliad, Cypress, Carrollton, Odessa and Cedar Park.

Last November, Hoobastank celebrated the 20-year anniversary of its self-titled debut album. The 2001 release launched the band into mainstream success with breakout singles including “Crawling In The Dark”, “Running Away” and “Remember Me."

Lit is considered one of the bands that helped define a generation of SoCal punk thanks to is 1999 album A Place in the Sun.

The Texas Ski Ranch is a 70-acre action sports venue that offers wakeboarding, kneeboarding, waterskiing, axe-throwing and paintball, as well as a full service restaurant and craft cocktail bar.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. With a penchant for the snarky and relatable, Nina's approach to food and drink — and the people that create those culinary commodities — is irreverent and thoughtful...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Luke Bryan, Grupo Duelo, A Giant Dog and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin indie rockers A Giant Dog deliver an intoxicating cocktail of glam, punk and garage rock.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Los Lobos to play Gruene Hall in support of new covers album inspired by the band's hometown

By Alan Sculley

Los&nbsp;Lobos&nbsp;has shown a deep knowledge of blues, rock 'n' roll, folk and Mexican music while creating a rich catalog of songs that's stylistically diverse, frequently innovative and somehow also cohesive.

Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year

By Michael Karlis

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is slated to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center as part of the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 19.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Luke Bryan, Grupo Duelo, A Giant Dog and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin indie rockers A Giant Dog deliver an intoxicating cocktail of glam, punk and garage rock.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

My Chemical Romance, pictured here in a publicity photo from its album The Black Parade, will perform in San Antonio Sunday.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Boyz II Men, New Found Glory, Midland and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Boyz II Men play the Tech Port Center Arena Aug. 12.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us