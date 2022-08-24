Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm bringing Tried-N-True tour to San Antonio area in November

Instagram / hoobastank
SoCal alt/rock act Hoobastank will headline a tour with Lit.
Early aughts SoCal alt-rock acts Hoobastank, Lit and Alien Ant Farm will bring their Tried-N-True tour to New Braunfels’ Texas Ski Ranch on Nov. 4.
Hoobastank and Lit are co-headlining the tour, while Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe — vocalist of The Ataris — will open the shows. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale
this Friday, Aug. 26.
The tour will kick off in Nashville on Oct. 14 and run through mid-November, stopping at 11 venues from New Jersey to Florida. In addition to New Braunfels, the Texas stops include Goliad, Cypress, Carrollton, Odessa and Cedar Park.
Last November, Hoobastank celebrated the 20-year anniversary of its self-titled debut album. The 2001 release launched the band into mainstream success with breakout singles including “Crawling In The Dark”, “Running Away” and “Remember Me."
Lit is considered one of the bands that helped define a generation of SoCal punk thanks to is 1999 album A Place in the Sun
.
The Texas Ski Ranch is a 70-acre action sports venue that offers wakeboarding, kneeboarding, waterskiing, axe-throwing and paintball, as well as a full service restaurant and craft cocktail bar.
