LA-based Pagoto to head San Antonio bill of psych, noise and more

Pagoto is the new project from Ellie English of L.A. Witch fame. The band plays here Saturday.

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 3:04 pm

click to enlarge Pagoto will perform this Saturday in San Antonio. - Instagram / Pagoto
Instagram / Pagoto
Pagoto will perform this Saturday in San Antonio.
Fans of scorched psych, noise rock and atmospheric metal can catch an earful of all three this weekend — and without even paying a cover charge.

Pagoto, the new project from Ellie English of L.A. Witch fame, will headline a bill at Vice Versa Coffee & Music this Saturday. L.A. Witch achieved success with its reverb-drenched garage rock via hard touring and a string of acclaimed albums on Suicide Squeeze Records. Pagoto leans in a heavier direction but is no less catchy.

Coming down from Austin are two of the city's finest — Montaz, a two-piece dishing up Jesus Lizard-style post-hardcore, and psych noise specialists Exotic Fruitica. Local support comes from San Antonio's Trash Dragon, whose excellent 2020 album Fired Up Forever, released by Kansas City label The Ghost is Clear Records, blasts the dust off your brain.

Vice Verse, which is providing a desperately needed original music venue in St. Paul Square, is hosting the show on the heels of a crowdfunding campaign this fall to cover pricy repairs.

Free, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, Vice Versa, 123 Heiman, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio.

