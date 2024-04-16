Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Latin pop superstar Shakira coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in November

The Colombian singer's stop in the Alamo City is part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 11:11 am

click to enlarge Latin pop star Shakira performs in Rio De Janerio, Brazil, in 2019. - Shuttershock / A.RICARDO
Shuttershock / A.RICARDO
Latin pop star Shakira performs in Rio De Janerio, Brazil, in 2019.
Latin pop superstar Shakira will perform Nov. 16 at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, according promoter Live Nation.

General tickets go on sale Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at Frost Bank Center’s website and via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale access is available to those who go to Frost Bank Center’s website and sign up for the venue's All Access Newsletter for the Latin genre.

Shakira’s pending world tour is her first since 2018 and follows the release of latest album by the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Album and Latin Pop Album chart.

Those unable to catch the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer in San Antonio will have a chance to watch her perform at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Nov. 17. It's only other Texas tour date.

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, Nov. 16, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

