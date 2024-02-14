Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Chris K Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.

Those who didn't land tickets to the Black Pumas' sold-out stand at Stable Hall can console themselves in knowing that's not the only hot ticket in town. In addition to a couple of strong local and regional lineups, the week includes performances by jazz saxophone dynamo Lakecia Benjamin and landlocked surf-rocker group Husbands.

Friday, Feb. 16

Baldemar, Ston, Animal Mood

A certain homespun quality ties together the three bands on this all-local lineup. Solo artist Baldemar makes low-fi, cozy pop with inviting chord progressions, echoey guitar, fuzzy synth and a soft-spoken vocal delivery. Ston, another solo act, specializes in folk bursting with wistful, forlorn lyricism. Meanwhile, indie-rock act Animal Mood specialize in danceable tracks that are upbeat and surf-inspired. $10, 9 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — Dalia Gulca

Friday, Feb. 16 - Saturday, Feb. 17

Black Pumas, Greyhound

The Austin-based duo of singer-songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist-producer Adrian Quesada, otherwise known as the Black Pumas, is another of the high-caliber acts booked into SA's new Stable Hall, and like the venue's Portugal. The Man show, these back-to-back performances are sold out. Nominated for a best new artist Grammy in 2020 behind the strength of their soulful psychedelic hit "Colors," the group has gone on to collect accolades. The Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio. Sold Out, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Feb. 17

Husbands

The gauzy indie-surf rock sound of Husbands sounds more tied to the West Coast than the band's landlocked home base of Oklahoma. But geographical incongruities aside, the group showcases catchy riffs on the single "Mexico" from its latest album, CUATRO. If you're into catching something ahead of the curve, Husbands' bio brags that the band is "considered by many on the internet to be 'super underrated.'" Can't beat that ringing endorsement. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lakecia Benjamin Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin has toured with Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Anita Baker.

Lakecia Benjamin

One of the world's most in-demand saxophonists, Lakecia Benjamin has earned a stellar reputation with jazz aficionados not only for her instrumental chops but also her work as arranger and bandleader. She's toured with Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Anita Baker, meaning she's performed in both arenas and intimate jazz clubs. Her past recordings have included radical reinterpretations of works by John and Alice Coltrane, and her newest album, 2023's Phoenix, featuring Wayne Shorter and Patrice Rushen, was nominated for three Grammies. $36, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., thecarver.org. — Bill Baird

Sunday, February 18

Gus Baldwin, Grocery Bag, Gult, Inner Alignment

How can you go wrong with a free show featuring a stacked lineup of compelling, up-and-coming garage, punk and psych? Gus Baldwin is one of Austin's most charismatic performers, swimming in the same musical sea as Osees or Ty Segall. The young and legitimately rocking Grocery Bag is proving itself to be one of the state's best bands. Newcomers Gult are one of the city's most promising punk acts, while San Antonio's Inner Alignment fuses math-y guitar precision and heavy riffage. Free, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

