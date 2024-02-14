Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

Low-fi pop outfit Baldemar is also headlining a stacked local bill.

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio. - Wikimedia Commons / Chris K
Wikimedia Commons / Chris K
Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.
Those who didn't land tickets to the Black Pumas' sold-out stand at Stable Hall can console themselves in knowing that's not the only hot ticket in town. In addition to a couple of strong local and regional lineups, the week includes performances by jazz saxophone dynamo Lakecia Benjamin and landlocked surf-rocker group Husbands.

Friday, Feb. 16

Baldemar, Ston, Animal Mood

A certain homespun quality ties together the three bands on this all-local lineup. Solo artist Baldemar makes low-fi, cozy pop with inviting chord progressions, echoey guitar, fuzzy synth and a soft-spoken vocal delivery. Ston, another solo act, specializes in folk bursting with wistful, forlorn lyricism. Meanwhile, indie-rock act Animal Mood specialize in danceable tracks that are upbeat and surf-inspired. $10, 9 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — Dalia Gulca

Friday, Feb. 16 - Saturday, Feb. 17

Black Pumas, Greyhound

The Austin-based duo of singer-songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist-producer Adrian Quesada, otherwise known as the Black Pumas, is another of the high-caliber acts booked into SA's new Stable Hall, and like the venue's Portugal. The Man show, these back-to-back performances are sold out. Nominated for a best new artist Grammy in 2020 behind the strength of their soulful psychedelic hit "Colors," the group has gone on to collect accolades. The Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio. Sold Out, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Feb. 17

Husbands

The gauzy indie-surf rock sound of Husbands sounds more tied to the West Coast than the band's landlocked home base of Oklahoma. But geographical incongruities aside, the group showcases catchy riffs on the single "Mexico" from its latest album, CUATRO. If you're into catching something ahead of the curve, Husbands' bio brags that the band is "considered by many on the internet to be 'super underrated.'" Can't beat that ringing endorsement. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

click to enlarge Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin has toured with Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Anita Baker. - Courtesy Photo / Lakecia Benjamin
Courtesy Photo / Lakecia Benjamin
Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin has toured with Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Anita Baker.

Lakecia Benjamin

One of the world's most in-demand saxophonists, Lakecia Benjamin has earned a stellar reputation with jazz aficionados not only for her instrumental chops but also her work as arranger and bandleader. She's toured with Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Anita Baker, meaning she's performed in both arenas and intimate jazz clubs. Her past recordings have included radical reinterpretations of works by John and Alice Coltrane, and her newest album, 2023's Phoenix, featuring Wayne Shorter and Patrice Rushen, was nominated for three Grammies. $36, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., thecarver.org. — Bill Baird

Sunday, February 18

Gus Baldwin, Grocery Bag, Gult, Inner Alignment

How can you go wrong with a free show featuring a stacked lineup of compelling, up-and-coming garage, punk and psych? Gus Baldwin is one of Austin's most charismatic performers, swimming in the same musical sea as Osees or Ty Segall. The young and legitimately rocking Grocery Bag is proving itself to be one of the state's best bands. Newcomers Gult are one of the city's most promising punk acts, while San Antonio's Inner Alignment fuses math-y guitar precision and heavy riffage. Free, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

By Michael Karlis

Stevie Nicks rose to mega-fame as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Texas alt-country trailblazer Will Johnson playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

Will Johnson's collaborators include Vic Chestnutt, David Bazan, Jason Molina, Mark Eitzel and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Morat, Portugal. The Man, Shinyribs and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Morat exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio."

Also in Music

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Country music superstar Toby Keith has died at 62

By Michael Karlis

The Oklahoma native first rose to stardom in the '90s with hits including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now” and “A Little Less Take and A Lot More Action.”

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

By Michael Karlis

Stevie Nicks rose to mega-fame as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Texas alt-country trailblazer Will Johnson playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

Will Johnson's collaborators include Vic Chestnutt, David Bazan, Jason Molina, Mark Eitzel and Jim James of My Morning Jacket.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us