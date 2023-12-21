Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Holiday Edition

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Tony Norkus Snail Mail is a showcase for the talented singer-songwriter and guitarist Lindsey Jordan.

Think things will quiet down during the holidays? Think again. From catching an American Idol alum in a cave to taking in the genre-bending stylings of K.Flay, there are plenty of ways to get a break from enforced family time and rock out in San Antonio during the coming week.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Case Hardin

Natural Bridge Caverns is continuing to present music in what it bills as the “the deepest venue in Texas.” That might have some fans of Texas psych recalling legendary concerts that took place in the underground formation in the ’60s. A far cry from that era, Case Hardin will perform inside Natural Bridge, presenting his take on the familiar Texas singer-songwriter genre. It’s throwback, no-frills country about ranch life — not necessarily what you’d expect from a 2013 American Idol contestant. Expect musical comfort food in an underground setting. $79.99, 7 p.m., Natural Bridge Caverns, 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, (210) 651-6101, naturalbridgecaverns.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, Dec. 28

K. Flay, Sabino

Kristine Meredith Flaherty, best known as K.Flay, refuses to simply fit into any one genre. The mix of hip-hop and alt-rock on 2017 release Every Where is Some Where hit big, spawning the singles “High Enough” and “Blood in The Cut,” the latter of which earned a Grammy nomination. In 2022, K.Flay began to experience hearing loss, eventually going completely deaf in her right ear. She came back in 2023 with the album Mono, which she describes as her best yet. $30, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Dec. 29

Snail Mail, Narrowhead, On Being An Angel

Snail Mail is a showcase for the talented singer-songwriter and guitarist Lindsey Jordan. With two albums of indie rock under her belt, Jordan continues to explore themes of loss and heartbreak. She opts for a delicate but purposeful sound accented by piercing lyrics. Influences including Hayley Williams, Liz Phair and Sufjan Stevens shine throughout. $25, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Saturday, Dec. 30

Corrupt Vision, Larval Therapy, herlovebeheadsdaisies, Slaughter Swamp, Public Threat

For its last show of the year, San Antonio hardcore DIY collective …Out with the Goons is bringing in California ska-rockers Corrupt Vision to headline an otherwise all-local lineup. As such, the bill is something of a sampler across the extreme metal-to-hardcore spectrum. Expect punk-screamo from herlovebeheadsdaisies, sludge metal from Slaughter Swamp, mincecore from Larval Therapy and straight-up hardcore from Public Threat. $10, 6 p.m., Snakehill Social Club, 1522 E. Grayson St., (210) 446-7596, instagram.com/snakehill.satx. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, Dec. 31

Ghostland Observatory, House Arrest

Austin’s Ghostland Observatory will ring in the new year with its much-loved brand of electro-clash pop fury. The scrappy duo rose to fame through hard touring and an absurdly over-the-top live show that’s converted countless fans. Love ’em or hate ’em, that hard-won experience translates into one hell of a live spectacle. Just as impressive is that the band, despite its success, continues to self-release albums on its own Dirty Moped label. Expect lasers, bass drops and lots of hands waving in the air. $50-$125, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed