Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Juggalo Weekend, Noname, Godsmack and more

If you're an Insane Clown Posse fan, rejoice: the hardcore-rap duo's Juggalo Weekend is coming to town. If you're not, well, prepare to be confused by it — or just enjoy a good laugh.

Fortunately, not all of this week's live music events are ICP-adjacent, though. An American Idol winner, a '90s radio-rock stalwart and two bonafide Alamo City music legends are also gigging — no greasepaint or Faygo soda required.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Sunny Ozuna

San Antonio living legend Sunny Ozuna's band Sunny and the Sunliners captured some of the best moments of the city's famed West Side Sound. This intimate performance at the beloved Mariachi Bar is paired with a special three-course chef menu, making for a Puro SA date night. $58-$106, 9:30 p.m., Mariachi Bar, 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, lafamiliacortez.com/events-news. — Bill Baird

Thursday, Feb. 22

Santiago Jimenez Jr.

Santiago Jimenez Jr. is a San Antonio treasure carrying on the tradition of his legendary father, one of conjunto's modern architects. Though he stays true to conjunto's roots and his father's legacy by eschewing drums and keyboards, Jimenez isn't a just a relic of a bygone era. Aside from his virtuosic mastery of the accordion, he's a natural-born hellraiser — witty, crackling with life and taking shit from nobody. $20, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — BB

Thursday, Feb. 22

Philip Phillips

Singer-songwriter Philip Phillips doesn't get the acclaim of his fellow American Idol winners, but he's still managed to carve out a solid career after his TV fame. Phillips' hit "Home" became the best-selling song in the history of the show and anchored his debut album The World from the Side of the Moon in 2012. He visits San Antonio touring behind his first independent release Drift Back, an album that came together at the intersection of the birth of his son and a global pandemic. $35.25-$99.10, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Friday, Feb. 23

Godsmack

Almost 30 years since its formation, Godsmack continues to deliver its brand of post-grunge rock to legions of fans. The group's Vibez tour promises "an intimate evening of acoustic/electric performances and untold stories" from frontman Sully Erna and crew. Erna suggested the 2023 release Lighting Up The Sky may be the band's last, so this show may be the end of an era. $49.50-$319.50, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — DC

Friday, Feb. 23 - Saturday, Feb. 24

Juggalo Weekend

Insane Clown Posse's devoted fanbase, knows as Juggalos, will descend on San Antonio for a two-day event sure to please ICP fans and intrigue those curious about getting a firsthand look at a dedicated but often maligned subculture. Like the Deadheads of yore, only with a lot more piercings, the Juggalo community is tight-knit and perhaps better known at this point than ICP's grinding rap-metal. $125 per day or $200 for both days, 3 p.m., Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, boeingcentertechport.com. — BB

Saturday, Feb. 24

Winter Vibes Live

The inaugural installation of this homegrown music festival will take over multiple venues at St. Paul Square and include 34 Alamo City acts including Lonely Horse, Buttercup, Mitch Webb and the Swindles, HoneyBunny, Eddie & The Valiants and more. DJ sets, artisan vendors and food trucks are also on the menu. The high-end tickets include access to a VIP lounge with an exclusive drink menu and curated food options, accordomh to organizers. $30-$100, 5 p.m., St. Paul Square, 1170 E. Commerce St., facebook.com/events/382350221042364. — Sanford Nowlin

Sunday, Feb. 25

Emily Rose and the Rounders, Nicky Diamonds

Los Angeles-based country act Emily Rose and the Rounders has opened for artists as diverse as alt-rock trailblazers Dinosaur Jr. and rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson. The Rounders' 2022 self-titled album is a slow waltz through themes of grief, love and yearning — a project pushed to the finish line after the tragic passing of their drummer. San Antonio solo artist Nicky Diamonds opens. $10, 9 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Monday, Feb. 26

Noname

Rapper, poet and activist Noname released one of 2023's most anticipated albums, Sundial. Featured on plenty of year-end best-albums lists, the work touches on hefty topics including imperialism, capitalism, critical race theory and colonialism. Noname creates provocations as deftly as she handles contradictions, situating herself in the same indictments she aims at bigger rappers and singers for playing at the Super Bowl while she's been on stage at Coachella. Her work is refreshingly self-reflective as she lyrically tackles society's larger ills. $30, 8:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DG

