Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Sex Mex, A David Bowie Tribute, That 1 Guy and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Sex Mex Sex Mex's songs feel like they should be on the soundtrack to a psycho-surf-disco movie.

San Antonio's live music offerings this week aren't for the faint of heart.

We've got several varieties of garage punk, for example, and an experimental musician who plays the The Magic Pipe, a massive electro-acoustic percussive sculpture.

However, for those whose ears crave the familiar, there's always an annual David Bowie tribute, which will include a costume contest, a drag performance and more.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

The Spits, Die Spitz

The Spits have been churning out low-fi, high-energy garage punk for decades now with no signs of slowing down. The group's melodic incorporation of keyboards into garage rock has influenced countless other bands, including SA's own Sex Mex. Rising quartet Die Spitz, one of Austin's best new bands, conjures '90s stalwarts L7 and Nirvana as they bash guitars with reckless abandon and a persuasively pissed-off attitude. $16, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, Jan. 13

Goon Squad Presents: A David Bowie Tribute

Since 2016, members of San Antonio synth-pop band Moon Tokki have presented an annual tribute to the music and fashion of icon David Bowie. This year's blowout promises to be the biggest yet, with a Bowie costume contest, a Bowie-themed photo booth, local vendors and a drag performance from House of Eternas. $15-$20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

Sex Mex, Geranium Drive, Arbiter

San Antonio's Sex Mex seems destined for greener pastures. Last year, the band received a glowing writeup in Spin magazine even though it's only been performing together since last March. The quartet also dropped Sex Mex '23 on Spotify right before Christmas, and its snotty but catchy sound is clearly building an audience. Sex Mex's songs feel like they should be on the soundtrack to a psycho-surf-disco movie — and also on your early spring playlists. $10, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Tuesday, Jan. 16

That 1 Guy

For those enthralled by homemade instruments designed by endearingly odd yet compelling performers, this is a no-miss show. That 1 Guy — aka Mike Silverman — plays The Magic Pipe, a massive electro-acoustic percussive sculpture outfitted with electronic triggers and two jumbo size bass strings. The instrument is bizarre and unique, making That 1 Guy not unlike legendary San Antonio street performer Bongo Joe in terms of his ingenuity and ability to deliver infectious percussion. $15-$20, 7 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 East Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com. — BB

